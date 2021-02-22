ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency recently honored the recipients of the 2021 Downtown First Awards.
The Downtown First Awards recognize businesses, organizations, and individuals who put Downtown first through their commitments of time, advocacy, and resources. The community nominated businesses, organizations, and individuals deserving of recognition. An independent selection committee then reviewed all of the nominations, selecting one winner in each category. There were more than 60 total nominations.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, winners were announced via a Facebook Live event. The awards were custom created by local artist Debora Soule and framed by New Studio Photography and Framing.
Winners include:
— Outstanding Downtown Business: Pla Mor Lanes, 327 C St.
This award is presented to a business located within the Downtown Rock Springs focus area.
— Spirit of Downtown Award: Rocky Mountain Power
This award is presented to a business, organization or individual who exemplifies Downtown in their actions. Rocky Mountain Power has been a great community partner and has assisted with many projects in the Downtown area including productions at the Broadway Theater, ARTini, Kentucky Derby Party, Actor’s Mission, assisting in moving the Pride 1 sculpture to the corner of M and North Front Streets, and many other ongoing contributions.
— Outstanding New Business/Merchant: Hucker’s, 642 Pilot Butte Ave.
This award is presented to a business or merchant located within the Downtown Rock Springs focus area that has opened or relocated to the district in 2020.
— Better Rock Springs Beautification Award: The Stellar Cellar, 440 Fifth St.
This award is presented to a business or property owner within the Downtown Rock Springs focus area that has made improvements to their property or who has otherwise contributed to the beautification of Downtown Rock Springs. The Stellar Cellar transformed their location, enhancing this area of our community.
— Outstanding Individual within a company or business: Debora Soule with the Community Fine Arts Center
This award is presented to an individual who, as a representative of their company or organization, serves to enhance the Downtown experience. Soule is a collaborator and partner in enhancing Downtown Rock Springs. She is willing to participate in Downtown activities and events and routinely helps fund artistic endeavors.
— Outstanding Volunteer: Francine Parks
This award is presented to an individual or group whose volunteerism within the Downtown Rock Springs focus area enhances the downtown experience.Parks has long been involved with the Rock Springs URA with help with annual flower planting. She also helped landscape the Coal Camp Pocket Park at the corner of M and North Front Streets. She routinely takes care of the flowers and plants throughout Downtown Rock Springs and is always willing to lend a hand.
— Special award: Terri Nations
The Rock Springs Main Street/URA board also added one additional special award this year – an Award of Appreciation — presented to administrative assistant Terri Nations. Nations has worked for the URA for more than 10 years. She is a tirelessly champion for the community and the Board of Directors wanted to honor her for her dedication.
For more information contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit www.DowntownRS.com.