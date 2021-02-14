ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency will take this year’s Downtown First Awards online.
Winners will be announced at a virtual awards ceremony at 7 p.m. on Feb. 17. The presentation will be conducted on the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency’s Facebook page live from the Broadway Theater. Residents are encouraged to log on from their living rooms to watch the announcement.
The Downtown First Awards recognize businesses, organizations and individuals who put downtown first through their commitments of time, advocacy and resources. The community was invited to nominate businesses, organizations, and individuals deserving of recognition. An independent selection committee reviewed more than 60 nominations and selected winners in each award category.
Presentations will be made in the following categories:
— Outstanding Downtown Business
— Outstanding New Business/Merchant
— Better Rock Springs Beautification Award
— Outstanding Individual
— Spirit of Downtown
— Outstanding Volunteer
For more information contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit www.DowntownRS.com.