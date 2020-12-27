ROCK SPRINGS — The Kari’s Access Awards committee recently received a generous donation from Rocky Mountain Power and Local 127 Utility Workers Union of America to support local students.
This donation of $1,750 comes right after Kari’s Access Awards had to make the difficult decision to cancel their annual fundraiser due to COVID-19 uncertainty.
“We would like to thank them for their generous gift during these uncertain times and their continued support to our cause,” founder Larry Fusselman and father of Kari Fusselman said in a press release.
The Kari’s Access Award fund gives School District No. 1 students access to non-traditional scholarships. These scholarships allow students to participate in outside programs, enhancing learning and personal growth beyond their daily school activities. To date, more than 415 non-traditional scholarships have been awarded to local students of all ages.
Students can apply directly or are recommended through friends, teachers and family. The scholarships are then awarded based on a set criteria composed of need, attendance, and academics.
Kari’s Access Awards receives 100% of their funding from private donations and their annual fundraiser.
The committee is all-volunteer and includes community members passionate about the future of our local youth. They include: Kayci Arnoldi, Art Castillo, Gary Collins, Stacee Hanson, Weston Lamb-Costantino, Kori Rossetti-Slaugh, Andrea Tate and Melissa Wray Marchetti.
Kari’s Access Awards open new opportunities to students; bringing out the best in each student one child at a time, according to the release.
If you would like more information on Kari’s Access Awards, to make a donation or to ask about how to recommend a student for application, call Larry Fusselman at 307-350-5267.