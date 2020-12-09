GREEN RIVER — Despite the lack of golf tournaments this past summer, due to COVID-19, Rolling Green Country Club created a safe play program throughout the summer and fall and hosted two tournaments to raise funds for two community service organizations.
Rolling Green Country Club Board President Reed Clevenger and board member Steve Core presented a $304 check to Castle Rock Hospital District CEO Bailie Dockter and a $1,000 check to the Food Bank of Sweetwater County Director Kathy Siler.
Clevenger expressed his appreciation to all the golfers who took part in the tournaments and donated to these organizations. He said giving back to the community is part of the Rolling Green Country Club mission and this year has proven to be one where the community needs to help one another, according to a press release.
Rolling Green Country Club, located west of Green River, is a private 501C6 club with more than 200 individual and family members. Clevenger advocates being a member of Rolling Green Country Club as a great way to get out and enjoy the outdoors, make new friends and build personal and business relationships. Rolling Green Country Club will open late March 2021, weather permitting, according to the release.