ROCK SPRINGS — Madison Pankowski, a 2021 Rock Springs High School graduate had a successful semester as an intern for the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency and Broadway Theater.
Director of Sweetwater Board of Cooperative Educational Services Bernadine Craft presented a check to Pankowski and conveyed her gratitude for the services she provided to the office and the theater. URA Board Secretary Sue Lozier was also at the check presentation.
Pankowski expressed her appreciation for the opportunity she received through Sweetwater Board of Cooperative Educational Services.
“I have always been fascinated with theater tech and I really enjoyed doing it,” Pankowski said in a press release. “It gave me the opportunity to learn more about it and to spread the word about the program with my theater buddies.”
Pankowski said she gained more confidence and realized how important communication is no matter what the situation is.
“I’d encourage anyone to apply for this internship because it’s a wonderful opportunity,” Lozier said in the release. “And you don’t have to be in the performing arts to apply.”
“Students not only experience the educational aspect of it, they also realize the community service behind it such as helping out in Downtown and the theater out, as well,” Craft said in the release.
One of the goals Sweetwater Sweetwater Board of Cooperative Educational Services has is exploring the feasibility of a Tech-Prep program with college and high school staff and representatives from business and industry.
More information about the fall 2021 internship will be available soon.