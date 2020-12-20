Cheyenne, WY (82001)

Today

Windy with a mix of clouds and sun. High around 45F. Winds WNW at 25 to 40 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Clear skies with gusty winds. Low around 40F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.