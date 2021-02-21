CHEYENNE--The Wyoming Democratic Party has announced Senator Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota, as the keynote speaker for the 2021 Nellie Tayloe Ross Banquet on March 6.
Senator Klobuchar embodies so much of what we celebrate about Governor Ross’ leadership, tenacity, intellect and a steadfast dedication to amplifying the voices of people and issues that otherwise might not be heard. “We are incredibly grateful and excited to have her join us for this event,” Joe M. Barbuto, Chairman of the Wyoming Democratic Party said in a press release.
This year’s reception will take place virtually, and culminates with the presentation of the Nellie
Tayloe Ross Award to a woman Wyoming Democrat. Tickets are available at www.nellietayloeross.com.
ABOUT AMY KLOBUCHAR
Amy Klobuchar has always been guided by the values she learned growing up in Minnesota. As the granddaughter of an iron ore miner, the daughter of a teacher and a newspaperman and the first woman elected to the United States Senate from her state, according to the release.
Klobuchar understands that we live in a country of shared dreams — that no matter where you come from, or who you are, or the color of your skin, or how much money you have, or where you worship, or who you love, you should be able to make it in the United States of America.
Klobuchar got involved in politics after the birth of her and her husband John's daughter, Abigail, who was sick when she was born. Even though Abigail was in intensive care, because of insurance rules, Amy was discharged from the hospital after just 24 hours.
She took that experience and became the leading advocate for the successful passage of one of the first laws in the country guaranteeing 48-hour hospital stays for new moms and their babies.
Since then, Klobuchar has always sought to stand up for families and workers, find common ground and work to deliver results on our country’s most pressing issues, including ensuring affordable health care and lowering prescription drug costs, addressing climate change, protecting our democracy and restoring America’s standing in the world.