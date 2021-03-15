Serving southwest Wyoming girls right where they are

SWEETWATER COUNTY — While 2020 was not without its challenges, it was an opportunity for Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming (GSMW) to adapt and pivot its programs in order to serve girls and to meet them right where they are – at home and online. GSMW offered online programs during quarantine restrictions but was still able to hold in-person meetings and programs while implementing social distancing and other safety measures.
As part of the 2020 Girl Scout Cookie Program (and before COVID-19 restrictions), Great Girl Scout Cookie Battles were held throughout the council including one for grades 4-12 in Green River last spring. It brought together amateur pastry chefs, food visionaries, and baking science enthusiasts to celebrate cookie season through friendly competition. Teams worked together to develop, bake and design a yummy dessert that was judged by a panel of three community members. When not baking or decorating, girls learned about the science of baking and whipped up custom chef aprons, too. Teams had to present their creations to and answer questions by celebrity judges including a radio personality, a mayor, and a cookie expert!
Southwestern Wyoming’s Girl Leadership Team holds its annual training in May where older Girl Scouts developed the daily day camp schedule (9:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.) based on four topics: Girl Scout traditions, outdoors, Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), and messy crafts. The team then travels in June, putting on day camps for younger Girl Scouts in Rock Springs, Rawlins, and Green River. Upon completion, members of the Leadership Team earn their Camp Aid Program pin.
In early July, a four-day, three-night Outdoor Adventure Camp brought together approximately 70 girls and 18 volunteers from all over Southwest Wyoming. Girls were able to earn badges and learn about archery, fishing, and hiking.
In late July, 25 girls from kindergarten through fifth grade participated in Horseback Riding Camp at the Nichols Ranch in Sweetwater County. Susan Nichols and her friends ran the horse part of the camp and ten girls in seventh through eleventh grade helped run activities when the girls were not on the horses. This included getting to know the safety rules of the horses, painting horse shoes, leather working, and bead working.
Girl Scouts Love State Parks is a national event held in September that highlights a deep partnership between Girl Scouts and state parks in all 50 states. Girls Scouts from Rock Springs, Green River and Evanston headed to Fort Bridger in September where they learned about the amazing history behind the fort as well as how to light a fire using flint and a magnifying glass; and also how to make a "nest" out of the inner bark. In addition, they tested their skills by putting up three different types of tents, followed by rope making and some fun games.
GSMW has several opportunities for non-Girl Scouts to take to see what the organization is all about. Those events, some virtual, can be found at www.gsmw.org/scoop.
Here’s a peek at some upcoming spring/summer activities for Girl Scouts in the area: Leadership, May 14-16; Outdoor Survival, June 11-13; Day Camp, June 2; Outdoor Adventure camp, July 8-11; Wild Iron Chef, July 30-Aug 1. Find out more at www.gsmw.org/events.