ROCK SPRINGS —The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency along with Rock Springs High School have finalized plans for the seventh annual Tiger Town Bash. Set for Aug. 26, the Tiger Town Bash will showcase Tiger pride as students head back to school; it’s also just days before the first home football game. The cheerleaders, Tiger Rhythm Dance Team and marching band will perform and all clubs, organizations and groups are invited to set-up and showcase their activities. Everyone is encouraged to wear orange and black on Thursday.
The Tiger Town Bash will take place in the parking area along North Front Street. The 2021 Class of Hall of Fame inductees and the marching band, along with all of the participating clubs, will march down Edgar to North Front Street where festivities will begin at 5:30 p.m. The American Legion Color Guard will lead the march Downtown.
Coaches and athletes will briefly discuss upcoming seasons and past accomplishments, as weel as give a team cheer.
The schedule includes:
— 5 p.m.: All teams begin marching down to the old Urban Renewal district, located on North Front Street open parking lot
— 5:15 p.m.: Principal Glen Suppes and Associate Principal/Activities Director Thomas Jassman will introduce Tiger Town Bash festivities
• Introduce all activities in attendance
• Make introductory announcement about the Hall of Fame inductees
• RSHS Band drum line performs
— 5:20 p.m.: Introduction of Cross Country with Coach Brad DeKrey
— 5:25 p.m.: Introduction of Volleyball with Coach Shawn Pyer
—5:30 p.m.: Introduction of Cheerleading with Coach Dena Douchant
— 5:35 p.m.: Introduction of Football with Coach Mark Lenhardt
— 5:40 p.m.: Introduction of Band with Coach Brian Redmond Introduction of Choir with instructor Kelsey Wilson
— 5:45 p.m.: Introduction of Hall of Fame inductees, including inductee process and halftime bio recognition
• Athlete: April Gomez, Blaine Tate and Ronnie Arguello
• Distinguished Alumni: Dawness Synder and Willie Pineda
•Team: 1928 Basketball team, 1970-1971 Wrestling team, and 1983 4 by 100 Relay team
• Coach: Oscar Erickson and Stan Kouris
• Contributor: Chuck Tate and John Seppie
• All groups sing school song performed by RSHS band
— 5:55 p.m.: Introduction of Speech and Debate Team with Stephanie Cozzens
— 6 p.m.: Introduction of Dance with Coach Laura Christensen
— 6:05 p.m.: Introduction of Tiger Thespian Troupe
— 6:10 p.m.: Introduction of Golf with Coach Bob Legerski
— 6:15 p.m.: Introduction of Girls Swimming with Coach Ron Defauw
— 6:20 p.m.: Introduction of Tennis with Coach Darin Anderson
— 6:25 p.m.: Introduction of Student Council with Amberlee Beardsley
— 6:30 p.m.: Marching band starts assembling for departure back to school: teams are still in groups and will return in the same order. Barbecue will follow with the location to be announced.
— 6:45 p.m.: Students arrive at RSHS and depart
The Rock Springs High School Hall of Fame Inductees will march Downtown with the teams as well this year. Some will walk while others will be transported. They will be introduced at the event.
The Tiger Town Bash was introduced in 2014 by the Rock Springs Main Street/URA as a means of building community and school spirit while involving students in Downtown Rock Springs.
For more information contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit www.DowntownRS.com.