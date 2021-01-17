Among topics Amanda Benson discussed the County Museum’s extensive photo collection. Pictured is the coal camp of Gunn, northeast of Rock Springs, which operated from 1907 to 1948. Once a thriving community, there is little is left at the site now.
SWEETWATER COUNTY — Seventy-five people took part in a recent Facebook live streamed event created by the Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River.
Amanda Benson, the museum’s curator, took questions across a broad range of topics, including the duties of a curator, genealogical research, the museum’s extensive collection of historical photographs, care and preservation of artifacts, historic documents and the museum’s volunteer program.
Before the onset of the COVID-19 epidemic, Coffee With the Curator was an in-person event at local coffee shops. “We’re continuing to expand our outreach strategies, and we were very pleased that so many people responded,” Benson said in a press release. The live streamed Coffee With the Curator event can be viewed on the museum’s Facebook page at Facebook@SWCHM .
In addition to its social media presence on Facebook, the County Museum maintains a YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/channel/UCASN18SFE4uVzY5Ny7T6YSA . Videos and video series produced by museum staff include “Guns of the Old West,” “Sweetwater History Snapshots,” “Wyoming History Trivia,” and features about explorer John Wesley Powell and Nellie Tayloe Ross, the first woman governor in American history. Additional Information about the museum’s outreach programs be found at https://sweetwatermuseum.org/index.php/learn/digital-outreach .
The next Coffee With the Curator event will take place in the spring; the date and time will be announced in the near future.
Located at 3 E. Flaming Gorge Way in Green River, the Sweetwater County Historical Museum is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. There is no charge for admission.