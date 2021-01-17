Cheyenne, WY (82001)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies. High 43F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 26F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.