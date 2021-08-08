Spencer Travis

ROCK SPRINGS — Spencer Travis was named the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency’s Volunteer of the Month for July.

“I was looking for a way to give back to my community before I went off to college this summer,” Travis said. “Downtown Rock Springs was something I felt passionate about because of its great atmosphere, hard-working small business employees, and the great staff that run the events.”

“There’s a lot to take in about downtown Rock Springs,” he said. “For me, there are two things that stand out the most: the amazing library and Community Fine Arts Center and the entrepreneurs who keep a smile as they continue to help their customers out.”

“Find something you are passionate about,” he said. “Your community needs your help.”

“Even taking an hour a month does a tremendous amount of help for your community. Once you find something you are passionate about, go out and do it,” he said.

According to Travis, friendships are made during one’s time as a volunteer.

“The people you will meet along the way will be helpful and encouraging and trust me, it’ll be an enjoyable experience,” he said.

Travis is working to obtain his degree in political science from the University of Wyoming and plans to attend law school. He hopes to work in an interest group or a nonprofit organization while attending law school.

Commonly, most high school seniors become volunteers in their communities before settling into dorm life at the college of their choice, according to a press release.

Travis hopes more and more students will find volunteer opportunities.

