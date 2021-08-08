...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT SUNDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division, and the
Wyoming Department of Health.
* WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
* WHERE...Western and Central Wyoming.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM MDT Sunday, August 8th.
* IMPACTS...Smoke from wildfires continues to be observed across much
of western and central Wyoming. The smoke is limiting visibilities
at times and creating poor air quality.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends
that the elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory
problems avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor
activities during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety
of pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can
cause respiratory health effects. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/.
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT
MONDAY...
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities and Gusty Winds will create erratic fire
behavior and may lead to new fire starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY Fire Zone....289.
In Southwest WY Fire Zones...277...279.
In West Central WY Fire Zone....278.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY...Fremont...Natrona.
In Southwest WY...Sweetwater...Uinta.
In West Central WY...Lincoln...Sublette.
* COLD FRONT: The cold front will move through zones 277/278
Monday afternoon, turning winds more west-northwest. The front
will move through zones 279/289 late Monday afternoon into the
evening.
* WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
* HUMIDITY: 10 to 15 percent.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
ROCK SPRINGS — Spencer Travis was named the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency’s Volunteer of the Month for July.
“I was looking for a way to give back to my community before I went off to college this summer,” Travis said in a press release. “Downtown Rock Springs was something I felt passionate about because of its great atmosphere, hard-working small business employees, and the great staff that run the events.”
“There's a lot to take in about Downtown Rock Springs,” he said. “For me, there are two things that stand out the most: the amazing library and Community Fine Arts Center and the entrepreneurs who keep a smile as they continue to help their customers out.”
“Find something you are passionate about,” he said. “Your community needs your help.”
“Even taking an hour a month does a tremendous amount of help for your community. Once you find something you are passionate about, go out and do it,” he said.
According to Travis, friendships are made during one’s time as a volunteer for Downtown Rock Springs.
“The people you will meet along the way will be helpful and encouraging and trust me, it'll be an enjoyable experience,” he said.
Travis is working to obtain his degree in Political Science from the University of Wyoming and plans to attend law school. He hopes to work in an interest group or a nonprofit organization while attending law school.
Commonly, most high school seniors become volunteers in their communities before settling into dorm life at the college of their choice, according to a press release.
Travis hopes more and more students will find volunteer opportunities.
For more information contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit www.DowntownRS.com.