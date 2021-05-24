ROCK SPRINGS — George and Betty (Longcor) Stetich celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on May 29.
The couple was wed on May 29, 1971 at the Saints Cyril and Methodius Church in Rock Springs.
Linda (Longcor) Barbero served as the matron of honor and Frank Zambai was the best man. The ushers were Joe Mondragon and Bobby Brown. Following the wedding, the newlyweds honeymooned in Jackson.
The couple had two children. Their daughter, Jennifer, was born in May 1972, and their son, Steven, was born in February 1977.
George Stetich work at Mountain Fuel and eventually was hired at FMC Corporation, where he was employed for 40 years until his retirement. Betty Stetich worked for the Department of Family Services, where she worked on and off for 28 years until her retirement.
The couple enjoys taking care of and loving four kitties; traveling to Montana, Oregon, Washington, Nevada, Nebraska Iowa and Laramie to visit family; camping; boating; gambling; and playing pool, darts and games at family gatherings.