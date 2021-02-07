ROCK SPRINGS — The first Youth Arts Exhibit is hung and ready for students to bring their family and friends to see their creative artwork. More than 150 students in kindergarten through fourth grades from Northpark and Overland Elementary Schools and Desert School, in Wamsutter, are featured in this display through Feb. 13 at the Community Fine Arts Center through.
All students from Desert School, including the fifth through eighth grades are also on display.
Each year, exhibits of the Sweetwater County School District No. One student’s artwork highlights the celebration of National Youth Art Month. This observation recognizes the importance of art and arts education in school programs. Art, music, and the performing arts activities can help students develop life skills including self-expression, problem solving, creativity, individuality, and being able to see the beauty both in traditional art forms and the world around them.
The students have worked in a variety of media including watercolor, markers, collage and chalk. Following the state standards in education, students explore techniques, study important artists through history, and learn terminology such as perspective, balance, form, shape, color hue and value.
The students are under the instruction of Jacob Harkin at Northpark Elementary School and Annette Tanner at Overland and Desert schools.
NORTHPARK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
KINDERGARTEN: Eliott Boling, Ethan Crawford, Cecilia Cristanelli, Asher Floyd, Mathew Hartford, Jaylee Jayroe, Cooper Kruske, Andreas Martinez, Max Montoya, Taylor Riggs, Emree Schumacher, Kassidy Smith, Navie Tamllos, Barrett Wilde and Jordyn Yeager.
FIRST GRADE: Ashley Arazaga Ramos, Gavriella Cristanelli, Kolbee Curtis, Eleazar De La Fuente, Sophia Goidich, Alexa Hokanson, Cael Mascaro, Izabelle Potter-Spanne, Lois Roberts, Brantley Robison, Liana Scott, Elijah Siget, Rylynn Slagowski, Calen Storment and Chevelle Story.
SECOND GRADE: Ezra Anderson, Layla Chapman, Finley Egbert, Bryson Fletcher, Kyleigh Frazier, Dax Harmon, Jace Jayroe, Rayn Maciel, Ivy Macy, Sadie Nichols, Gael Pena and Cristian Valdez.
THIRD GRADE: Laylah Abplanalp, Allison Arzaga Ramos, Adanely Campos- Del Villar, Moises Chacon, Zi’ara Chenoweth, Zavian Coletti, Dempsey Cross, IiLaycia Griffin, Kamdon Homer, Kamilah Martinez, Alivia Pedri, Rylee Robinson, Jacob Tucker and Liam Watkins.
FOURTH GRADE: Lundin Centers, Tiana Halstead, Macy Harmon, Kwenton Heaps, Avery Maes and Izzy Pedri.
OVERLAND ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
KINDERGARTEN: Avery Anderson, Jax Aullman, Hunter Bertagnolli, Cash Collins, Parker Elmore, Chase Froman, Karla Guerrero-Godina, Arianna Hewitt, James Johnson, Shelbie Petersen, Ericka Seavers, Francisco Serrano Gonzalez, Zynnjaida Tahnazani, Sandra Virgilio-Martinez and Samuel Wiig.
FIRST GRADE: Stella Backstrom, Braxton Burnham, Abigail Chamberlain, Kya Eikanger, Mavrick Failor, Deziray Gustafson, Josiah Heath, Daisy Hobbs, Olivia Koepplin, Shanell Louderback, Audrey Masie, Mikey Pooler, Sanaya Smith and Stella Wilson.
SECOND GRADE: Kenzli Evans, Anabella Faupel, Maddee Gribble, Koda Helmick, Kameron Owens, Alexander Silva, Brecken Smith, Jovanna Terrill, Richard Whicker Jr. and Zailey Wilcock.
THIRD GRADE: Jonhatan Frias, Vayolet Hernandez-Solis, Kimbra Hymas, Paislee Jex, Robert Johnson, Karlee Lewis, Isaac Lopez, Baylee Pearson, Kiley Raymond and Olivia Whalen.
FOURTH GRADE: Dawnivon Acuna, Ayden Chesnik, Carlitos Garcia-Castro, Tabitha Howell, Kimber James, Kate Navarro, Noe Serrano Gonzalez, London Staley and Persayous Stokes.
DESERT SCHOOL
KINDERGARTEN: Jade Davis, Layla Reames, Stephen Reames and Rhonde Wyatt Wood.
FIRST GRADE: C.J. Crosley, Jordan Frescas, Nova Hunt, Anabelle Koontz, Preston McCulloch, Robert McDowell and Elizabeth White.
THIRD GRADE: Xavier Bradenburg-Ortiz, Caleb Davis, Hallee DeCoteau and Brooklynn Wood.
FOURTH GRADE: Jazmine Frescas and Madison Hunt.
FIFTH GRADE: Aiesha Bradenburg-Ortiz, Anthony Cruz, Elijah Looney and Cyrus White.
SIXTH GRADE: Johnathan Davis, Aundrea Echeverria, Stephen Hunt, Antoine Powell and Bradly White.
SEVENTH GRADE: Kelan Bird and Kinsey Pierce.
EIGTH GRADE: Clarence Davis and Leonell Echeverria.
Community Fine Arts Center hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.