LARAMIE — Anas Alrejjal, a Ph.D. candidate in the University of Wyoming’s College of Engineering and Applied Science, from Amman, Jordan, received an award for his work in transportation research.
Alrejjal was named the Institute of Transportation Engineers Colorado/Wyoming Section student of the year. He received the award virtually via Zoom last month. As the winner of the honor, he was awarded a plaque, $500 and a stipend to attend the 2021 Institute of Transportation Engineers Joint Western and Texas District annual meeting in Portland, Oregon, in July.
UW Professor Khaled Ksaibati, director of the Wyoming Technology Transfer Center, and UW Postdoctoral Research Associate Sherif Gaweesh nominated Alrejjal.
“I am deeply pleased and honored to receive this prestigious award as a representative and student at the University of Wyoming,” Alrejjal said in a press release. “I’d like to express my sincere thanks to the ITE Colorado/Wyoming Section and my nominators who made this happen.”
Alrejjal’s research involves enhancing crash data reporting systems; speed limits in mountainous areas; and the effect of adverse weather conditions, such as slippery roads and crosswinds, on vehicle stability. He is the principal investigator on two projects with the Wyoming Department of Transportation and Mountain-Plains Consortium.
Alrejjal is involved in a variety of UW student associations and events. Selected by UW President Ed Seidel, Alrejjal serves as a member of the Blue Sky Group, making recommendations about the direction of the university.
Alrejjal also serves as a member of one of the four pillar teams, the team aimed at creating and sustaining an interdisciplinary culture in UW. He serves as an Associated Students of UW student government senator representing the College of Engineering and Applied Science, where he has worked on multiple regulations and legislation.
Alrejjal is working with the Wyoming Highway Patrol on a campaign to raise awareness for UW students driving under adverse weather conditions. In addition to the Institute of Transportation Engineers association membership, Alrejjal is a panelist with the international graduate assistant peer-coaching panel to assist new international students enrolling at UW.
“Every year, the ITE Colorado/Wyoming Section recognizes students with exemplary performance in research and significant involvement in student associations,” Mohamed Ahmed, a UW civil and architectural engineering associate professor, who also is the UW ITE student chapter faculty adviser said in the release. “Anas Alrejjal was our top choice this year for his excellence in research and service to the community and students at the University of Wyoming. Congratulations to Alrejjal and UW.”