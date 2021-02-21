SWEETWATER COUNTY— A short video about pre-historic Sweetwater County produced by a middle-school volunteer is now available on the Sweetwater County Historical Museum’s YouTube channel.
Working with Aidan Brady, the museum’s Public Engagement Coordinator, Connor Brady, who is no relation, of Green River wrote, composed, and narrates “The Importance of Lake Gosiute and Why It Matters,” the story of the immense pre-historic lake that covered most of what is now Sweetwater County some 45 million years ago, during the Eocene period.
In his presentation, Connor Brady discusses the pre-historic life forms that inhabited the lake, many of which left their fossils behind. He also explains that as the lake evaporated over the course of many years, it began depositing sodium sesquicarbonate, better known as trona, the mineral so vital to Sweetwater County’s people and economy.
To view Connor Brady video visit the museum’s YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PfhYCMHEz4Q&t=145s
The County Museum’s gallery features exhibits on pre-historic life in southwest Wyoming, Lake Gosiute, and the trona industry in Sweetwater County.
The museum is located at 3 E. Flaming Gorge Way in Green River. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is free.