ROCK SPRINGS— David Alan Clark , the sculptor selected by the Rock Springs Historical Museum Board to create a sculpture commemorating the Chinese Massacre, visited town last week from his home in Lander.
During his 20-year career, Clark has been commissioned to sculpt more than 35 public monuments all over the United States. In Wyoming he created “Lambing Season” on Rock Springs’ Railroad Avenue; “John Wesley Powell” in Green River; “Jim Bridger” for Fort Bridger; “The Champion” for the Wyoming State Fairgrounds in Douglas and “The Best Thing for the Inside of a Man is the Outside of a Horse” at the State Honor Farm in Riverton. This year, he has installed four life-sized seated civil rights heroes for the city of Atlanta and an eight-foot tall Saint Francis Xavier for a hospital in Tulsa. To see more of his work, go to www.davidalanclark.com.
Clark grew up in Green River and he remembers hearing whispers about the 1885 Chinese Massacre as a child. It wasn’t taught in schools back then, but his parents, both teachers, were history buffs and believed in learning everything, according to a press release.
Clark’s winning concept is “Requiem” an eight-foot tall sculpture showing a Chinese miner in traditional clothing holding a tattered banner with the Chinese national symbol at that time, a dragon on it. The miner is standing on top of rubble from the fire that burned his community to the ground. Scattered among the ashes and burnt timbers are artifacts like those found in local museums: a shattered tea pot, broken mining tools and parts of a lantern.
The day after Clark was awarded the sculpture commission, he heard that there was an archeological dig going on at the park on the old Washington School site. The old school had been built atop the bulldozed ruins of the former Chinatown. When the new Washington School was built, the old school site was converted into a green, tree-shaded park.
Clark had already visited the Rock Springs Historical Museum and the Community Fine Arts Center while doing research for his sculpture proposal. Both museums have large fragments of soy sauce jugs, tea pots, rice bowls and tea cups as well tools and gaming pieces collected from previous digs. The museum artifacts, as well as the photos and document collection at Western Wyoming Community College, served as the factual inspiration for the artwork.
Clark wanted to see this dig, visit the archaeologists, and learn if there was any aspect that he may have overlooked.
Archaeologist Dudley Gardner showed Clark his excavations. The trench was neatly cut into the turf blanketing the park. Beneath the turf, carefully cut and preserved to one side, was a thick, chocolate layer of organic material — good soil built up by nearly 100 years of watering and nurturing the towering cottonwood trees and grass. Beneath the brown layer, the soil grew lighter, more like that in the surrounding hills. Buried in that lighter layer were the remains of Chinatown.
Because the trench was planned to uncover the remains of a house, Gardner and his colleague Martin Lammers, were hopeful that they would find the kinds of small items that would confirm their target. When something inside a house is broken, the large pieces are picked up and put in the rubbish heap outside of the house. You only find small stuff inside of a house, Gardner said in the release.
“People have asked us if we’re digging up treasure,” Gardner said, “because the Chinese did bury their savings in the basements of their homes. But we haven’t even found any basements on this dig. Just the typical domestic stuff that might have gotten trod into the dirt floor of a home.”
Gardner said that any treasure was probably stolen during the riot, because according to the 1885 Coroner’s Inquest of the event, the charges against the men who attacked Chinatown on September 5th were for robbery, murder, riot, and arson. None of the men could be convicted of any of the charges.
For archeologists, “typical domestic stuff” is treasure, because it gives them information about the people who lived there. To find the small fragments of domestic stuff, every shovel of dirt removed from the trench is carefully sifted using a large wooden frame holding a metal screen. The frame is moved back and forth, and the empty dirt falls through leaving artifacts and the occasional rock behind in the mesh. These finds are examined, and if they are man-made objects, they are exactingly catalogued and saved, according to the release.
Lammers handed some carefully tagged and bagged objects to Clark: a tiny shell button, a shard of black pottery and a domed white Go playing piece. There was also a piece of bone, which the two archaeologists determined was not human. They are always careful about bones, because at least 28 Chinese men died as a result of the 1885 massacre and fires that followed it, according to the release. A memorial stone across the street from the dig site lists the names of the dead, along with the Chinese character for peace.
Seeing the dig helped Clark feel connected with the events of that year. “I try to put myself inside my subjects’ heads,” he said. “What were they feeling, after fleeing Rock Springs for Evanston? After being told that they would be taken by train to San Francisco and then returned to China, then opening the boxcar doors to find themselves back in Rock Springs instead, because the mines couldn’t survive without their labor. They stepped off the train almost onto the smoldering ruins of their homes, had to bury their dead, pick up the pieces of their lives and start again. And they didn’t have any choice about it.”
Clark said that he admired the inner strength that the miners had; “not only to stay and rebuild their lives in Rock Springs, but to go beyond that to forgive and eventually befriend the white miners, becoming union brothers with them.”
Gardner directed Clark’s attention to a black layer clearly visible in the trench. Small bits of charcoal marked it as proof of a wide-spread fire. The sight lent a chill to the warm summer afternoon, and made the massacre seem that much more immediate and real.
The day after Clark’s visits, Gardner and Lammers wrapped up their excavation, filled in the trench, and restored the turf. If you want to see items like those discovered on this dig, visit either the Rock Springs Historical Museum or the Community Fine Arts Center. Both museums have extensive collections of objects from previous digs in the Chinatown site.
The Rock Springs Chinese Massacre was perhaps the worst race riot during the national upheaval following the Chinese Exclusion Act. The Massacre happened when white immigrant miners, convinced that the Chinese were getting preferential treatment by the mine management, started a fight in one of the mines over who had claim to a ‘room’ of coal. That fight grew into a larger movement, in which the miners decided that all the Chinese had to leave town. The miners advanced on Chinatown, and when they were done, the Chinese had scattered to the hills, and their town was burnt to the ground, according to the release. 28 Chinese men were confirmed to have died in the riot, and their names are on a memorial boulder on Bridger Avenue.