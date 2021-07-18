SWEETWATER COUNTY – The Sweetwater County Joint Travel and Tourism Board has the designation of 52 Sweetwater County Certified Tourism Ambassadors in the first six months of the program in the area.
The Sweetwater County Tourism Ambassador program is part of an industry recognized international certification program developed by the Tourism Ambassador Instituteä. The program has already launched in 30 destinations worldwide, including Columbus, Bermuda, Kansas City, Tucson and more. More than 50,000 individuals have received the CTA designation to date, and that number continues to grow.
“In 2020, Sweetwater County welcomed over 1 million overnight visitors. These visitors spent $122.6 million in our community, generating $6.9 million in travel related taxes. Front line employees and residents that interact with visitors, and potential residents, help support and ensure the success of the local economy as a whole. With the CTA program, the Sweetwater County Joint Travel and Tourism board hopes to give front line employees and volunteers the tools and resources they need to be ambassadors for the great community in which we live and work,” Jenissa Meredith, executive director of Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism said in a press release.
Individuals who pass the Sweetwater County Tourism Ambassador program become part of a growing network of dedicated County Tourism Ambassadors in the region and will have the opportunity to engage in ongoing learning opportunities, networking events, visit local attractions, and earn County Tourism Ambassador credentials to use in their respective careers.
On May 19 Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism partnered with the Sweetwater County Library System to host the first Sweetwater County Tourism Ambassador Networking Event. Those who attended got to network, learn more about what the local libraries and Community Fine Arts Center have to offer, and more. The County Tourism Ambassador of the Quarter, Megan McComas was also recognized at the event. She was recognized as the County Tourism Ambassador of the Quarter for her commitment to ensuring visitors to the area have a great experience.
Those interested in earning their County Tourism Ambassador certification should visit www.CTAnetwork.com to learn about upcoming training dates. Classes will resume in the fall, in-person.
For more information, call 307-382-2538.