SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Joint Travel and Tourism Board presented the first quarter 2021 Rare and Exceptional Achievement for Customer service in Hospitality Award at the winners business locations.
Those receiving awards included:
— Jessica Phillips: Hampton Inn and Suites, Green River
— Melissa Nofsinger: Hampton Inn and Suites, Green River
— Daniella Ramirez: Quality Inn, Rock Springs
— Daisy Manibusan: Holiday Inn Express, Rock Springs
— Ashtyn Jasperson: Rock Springs Holiday Inn
— Stacey Maple: Homewood Suites, Rock Springs
— Sonia Arias: Homewood Suites, Rock Springs
— Claudia Lizarraga: Homewood Suites, Rock Springs
— Abrianna Bartlett: Homewood Suites, Rock Springs
— Autumn Maple: Homewood Suites, Rock Springs
— Autumn Osieczanek: Homewood Suites, Rock Springs
— Seferina Cabera: Motel 6, Rock Springs
The quarterly R.E.A.C.H. Awards honor outstanding customer service provided by employees in the local tourism and hospitality industry that celebrate and enhance Sweetwater County’s reputation as a first-class visitor destination. Award winners serve as champions for the tourism industry. “SWCTT deploys a multi-media marketing and public relations campaign every year to generate tourism to Sweetwater County. Those efforts would be for not without the outstanding hospitality employees that we have in our area greeting and taking care of guests when they arrive. They are truly the backbone of the industry, treating strangers like friends and enhancing the visitor experience overall,” Jenissa Meredith, executive director of Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism said in a press release.
JESSICA PHILLIPS
Kim Strid, general manager for the Hampton Inn and Suites, nominated Phillips. “Jessica was hired in October 2020 and as our front office manager she has been a God-send since starting in her position,” Strid said in the release. “Jessica goes over and beyond to help guests and team members when and wherever possible. She always arrives to work in the happiest of moods and continues throughout the day with a smile on her face, even when a team member can’t come in for their shift and she has to work their shift. Jessica has also proved to be very helpful to me by lessening some of my workload. I am thankful for all of her hard work.”
MELISSA NOFSINGER
Eva Dallmann, director of sales and food and beverage manager at the Hampton Inn and Suites in Green River nominated Nofsinger. “Mellissa is a very dedicated and loyal team member. She strives daily to make the guests, as well as other team members feel comfortable and cared for. She is an amazing asset to our team and our hospitality community. She is always bubbly, positive, and very willing to help out with any and everything,” Dallmann said in the release.
DANIELLA RAMIREZ AND DAISY MANIBUSAN
Trish Green, general manager of the Quality Inn and Holiday Inn Express, nominated Ramirez and Manibusan. “Daniella has worked for us for a little more than ten years and during this time, she has advanced from a housekeeper to an executive housekeeper,” Green said. “She is always willing to do everything that needs to be done. She paints, moves furniture, organizes, communicates with the front desk, and does everything she can to make our guests happy when they are not. Daniella is very fair and tries very hard to include everyone all the time. She always projects a smile and good mood even when that is not how she really feels. Daniella is an asset to our hotel.”
Manibusan started at the Holiday Inn in 2012. “She moved over to Express a couple years later as a housekeeper,” Green said. “She has since been promoted to executive housekeeper. Daisy has been an asset to the Express the past few years. She rarely misses work. She gets a long with all of her co-workers and makes work fun. She runs a tight ship and makes sure that the housekeepers always do the best job they can, but in a way that they appreciate her feedback and value her opinion. Whenever I ask her to anything she is very willing to do whatever needs done. She steps out of her comfort zone and does everything she can to get the job done. She greets each and every guest she encounters, in the lobby, hallways, and parking lots. She even greets everyone at local stores. She is fun to work with and she is an asset to our hotel.”
ASHTYN JASPERSON
Liisa Anselmi Dalton, owner of the Rock Springs Holiday Inn, nominated Ashtyn Jasperson. “Ashtyn has worked at our front desk for almost two years now,” Anselmi-Dalton said. “She has been very outgoing and eager to learn anything and everything about the front desk and customer service and other positions in the hotel world. Not only has she developed a great relationship with all of our regular guests, she strives to make the new guests traveling through her friend and make them feel comfortable while they are here, from suggestions on her favorite places to eat to what there is in the area to do and see. She also has an amazing relationship with all of her coworkers at the hotel and will help cover shifts when needed. I always know when Ashtyn is here just by the happy, bubbly sound of her voice and her signature ‘Hi, how are ya’ to each guest that passes by. When her colleagues are finished up for the workday, she always makes sure to tell them to have a good day or night. She is a great multi-tasker, as well, at work and outside of work. She is a full-time student and has worked basically full-time since she started working here as well.”
STACEY MAPLE, SONIA ARIAS, CLAUDIA LIZARRAGA, ABRIANNA BARTLETT, AUTUMN MAPLE AND AUTUMN OSIECZANEK
John Maple, general manager for the Homewood Suites, nominated Stacey Maple, Sonia Arias, Claudia Lizarraga, Abrianna Bartlett, Autumn Maple and Autumn Osieczanek. “Stacey has been part of the Homewood family for over four years now, however, she became official about three months ago when our property was heavily hit with employees coming down with COVID,” Maple said in the release. “She stepped right in and did all that she could to help our hotel stay afloat. Before she began punching the clock officially, she has always run errands for our property. She has done seamstress work on our drapes and bedding. She also does our weekly shopping for our Suite Shop for as long as I can remember. Though she has been with us a short term officially, she has been a blessing to us all for years.”
“Sonia will be celebrating her two-year anniversary in May,” John Maple said. “Sonia is a very hard worker and is very detailed when it comes to her Lobby. She does a splendid job and does so while smiling. She also has a beautiful voice and we get to hear her sing while she is working,” said John.
“Claudia has been a part of the team for four years,” John Maple said. “Claudia has always been here for the team and has done so with a smile on her face each and every day. She is very detailed-oriented and makes sure that she pays attention to detail. Not only does she keep the linen clean and sparkling, but she also keeps our hearts that way with her positive attitude.”
“Abee, (Abrianna) as we call her will be celebrating her one-year anniversary in May,” John Maple said. “She is what great customer service is all about. If a guest has a request, she will go above and beyond to fulfill the wish of the guest. She also brings a smile to her coworkers and staff as she decorates for every holiday. It is a pleasure to come into the back offices and see the festivities come to life.”
“Autumn Maple came to join the Homewood Family six months ago as part of the work-study for school,” John Maple said. “She liked her position and we loved her so much that we asked her to make it a permanent position. Baking is in her blood, so I always ask her to bake our muffins. Not only is she a great cook, she is also very creative. When COVID hit we had to package items for the guests at breakfast. She did this exceptionally well and she also came up with a very crafty way to wrap the muffins that is amazing! I have been in the food industry for years and could never have come up with such a crafty job.”
“Autumn O. has been with the team for six months,” John Maple said. “She is very proficient at what she does and always goes out of her way to do her job and also take the time to figure out how to do it in the best manner. If there is ever a time that we need that extra hand, she is there without a doubt to jump in where needed.”
SEFERINA CABERA
Melissa Strock, general manager of Motel 6, nominated Seferina Cabera. “Seferina is a extremely hard worker and never leaves before the job is finished,” Strock said in the release. “She also never hesitates to help another employee. She has worked at Motel 6 for nearly three years and is a very important part of our team.”