GREEN RIVER — After serving Sweetwater County for 33 years, Robb Slaughter's last day as county treasurer will be July 1, 2021.
With his voice breaking at times, Slaughter read a statement at the June 1 Sweetwater County Commission meeting announcing his retirement.
"It's been an awful good 33 years," he told commissioners.
Slaughter said working for the county has never been boring, and he expressed both reservation and anxiety at the prospect of leaving his elected position. He told commissioners that his staff also has anxiety about moving forward, and no one in the treasurer's office has expressed an interest in taking over his position. Slaughter plans to help his staff before and after the transition and will aid whoever replaces him in the position.
"Do we really have to accept that?" Commissioner Mary Thoman jokingly asked about the resignation announcement.
Commission Chairman Randall "Doc" Wendling said he was at a loss for words and expressed appreciation for all Slaughter has done through the years. Other commissioners also expressed their thanks for his service and help.
Commissioners Lauren Schoenfeld and Roy Lloyd acknowledged Slaughter's one-on-one assistance with county financial matters.
Lloyd said Slaughter has been a "pillar of support" and referred to his abundant knowledge about the county and its finances.
"Thanks for taking us under your wings," Schoenfeld said.
Slaughter said he plans to remain in Sweetwater County. His plans for retirement include spending time with family, travel, golf, and enjoying outdoor activities.