Cooking With Ease

When you get bored with the typical ways of preparing common dishes, switch them up. Un-stuff those stuffed peppers or turn tacos into a pasta casserole.

You still have those familiar flavors, but they can be cooked and presented in an entirely different way.

For me, I sometimes get in a rut preparing the same recipes, but changing them up turns them into an entirely different dish.

Below are a couple recipes which change up some typical meals.

UN-STUFFED PEPPER CASSEROLE

Ingredients:

1 pound extra-lean ground beef (I use 93% lean)

Three green peppers, coarsely chopped

Three cloves garlic, minced

2 cups cooked long-grain white rice

1 24 ounce jar tomato and basil pasta sauce

1 ½ cups shredded Italian five cheese blend, divided

— Heat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

— Brown meat with peppers and garlic in large skillet; drain if necessary.

— Stir in rice, pasta sauce and 3/4 cup cheese.

— Spray 2-qt. casserole with cooking spray; Pour contents of skillet into casserole and top with remaining cheese.

— Bake 25 minutes, or until heated through and cheese is melted.

ONE-POT SWITCHED-UP TACO PASTA

Ingredients:

1 pound extra-lean ground beef (I use 93% lean)

1 yellow onion, chopped

1 cup each red and yellow peppers, chopped

1 clove garlic, minced

1 tablespoon chili powder

3 cups water

One 15 ounce can tomato sauce

3 cups wagon wheel pasta, uncooked

1 cup frozen corn

1 cup Mexican style shredded four cheese blend

2 green onions, cut diagonally into thin slices

—Brown meat with yellow onions in nonstick Dutch oven or large deep nonstick skillet. Add peppers; cook 5 minutes or until crisp-tender, stirring occasionally. Stir in garlic and chili powder; cook 1 minute.

— Add water and tomato sauce; stir. Bring to boil. Stir in pasta; cover. Simmer 15 minutes or until pasta is tender, stirring occasionally. Stir in corn; cook 3 to 4 minutes or until heated through, stirring frequently.

— Top with cheese and green onions.

comments powered by Disqus