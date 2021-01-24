When you get bored with the typical ways of preparing common dishes, switch them up. Un-stuff those stuffed peppers or turn tacos into a pasta casserole.
You still have those familiar flavors, but they can be cooked and presented in an entirely different way.
For me, I sometimes get in a rut preparing the same recipes, but changing them up turns them into an entirely different dish.
Below are a couple recipes which change up some typical meals.
UN-STUFFED PEPPER CASSEROLE
Ingredients:
1 pound extra-lean ground beef (I use 93% lean)
Three green peppers, coarsely chopped
Three cloves garlic, minced
2 cups cooked long-grain white rice
1 24 ounce jar tomato and basil pasta sauce
1 ½ cups shredded Italian five cheese blend, divided
— Heat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
— Brown meat with peppers and garlic in large skillet; drain if necessary.
— Stir in rice, pasta sauce and 3/4 cup cheese.
— Spray 2-qt. casserole with cooking spray; Pour contents of skillet into casserole and top with remaining cheese.
— Bake 25 minutes, or until heated through and cheese is melted.
ONE-POT SWITCHED-UP TACO PASTA
Ingredients:
1 pound extra-lean ground beef (I use 93% lean)
1 yellow onion, chopped
1 cup each red and yellow peppers, chopped
1 clove garlic, minced
1 tablespoon chili powder
3 cups water
One 15 ounce can tomato sauce
3 cups wagon wheel pasta, uncooked
1 cup frozen corn
1 cup Mexican style shredded four cheese blend
2 green onions, cut diagonally into thin slices
—Brown meat with yellow onions in nonstick Dutch oven or large deep nonstick skillet. Add peppers; cook 5 minutes or until crisp-tender, stirring occasionally. Stir in garlic and chili powder; cook 1 minute.
— Add water and tomato sauce; stir. Bring to boil. Stir in pasta; cover. Simmer 15 minutes or until pasta is tender, stirring occasionally. Stir in corn; cook 3 to 4 minutes or until heated through, stirring frequently.
— Top with cheese and green onions.