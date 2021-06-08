The Downtown Rock Springs is part of the Dino Encounters’ Cretaceous Tour. The Dino Encounters Show with Rocky the T-Rex will take place at Bunning Park on June 22 and is free. There are three shows scheduled at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. The Dino Encounters Shows are part of the summer Downtown-osaur theme rolled out by the Rock Springs Main Street/URA last month.