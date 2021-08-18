ROCK SPRINGS —The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency and Rock Springs High School have finalized plans for the seventh annual Tiger Town Bash on Aug. 26 to showcase Tiger pride as students head back to school. Cheerleaders, the Tiger Rhythm Dance Team and marching band will perform and all clubs, organizations and groups are invited to set-up and showcase their activities. Everyone is encouraged to wear orange and black that Thursday.
The Tiger Town Bash will take place in the parking area along North Front Street. 2021 Class of Hall of Fame inductees and the marching band, along with all of the participating clubs, will march down Edgar to North Front Street, where festivities will begin at 5:30 p.m. The American Legion color guard will lead the march downtown.
Coaches and athletes will briefly discuss upcoming seasons and past accomplishments, as well as give a team cheer.
The Rock Springs High School Hall of Fame Inductees will march downtown with the teams this year. Some will walk while others will be transported. The Class of 2021 inductees will be introduced at the event.
The Tiger Town Bash was introduced in 2014 by the Rock Springs Main Street/URA as a means of building community and school spirit while involving students in downtown Rock Springs.