ROCK SPRINGS – A limited number of people will be allowed to attend indoor sports events at Western Wyoming Community college under a revised fan plan.
“We are excited to announce that after several weeks of surveillance testing for COVID-19, and our governor’s ease of gathering restrictions, Mustang Athletics is now in a position to safely adjust its fan plan for indoor sports,” a press release said.
If conditions maintain for the remainder of the 2021 spring home season contests, the following guidelines will be in place:
-- Four people per player, coach and manager on the roster for the home team will be allowed into each home contest. They can be family members, friends or community members, but a list will be compiled by the head coach in conjunction with the players and turned into Western athletic director Lu Sweet no later than 24 hours before the start of the contest.
The Western release noted that the names for each player will be given to the head coach by the players and not through phone calls or emails from people wishing to be on those lists.
-- There will not be fans for visitors at this time. However, if the contest being played is a combination women’s and men’s basketball game day, both home and visiting players from each team can watch their counterparts play in the stands, when they are not playing.
This is for competitors and not for spectators. For example, the Women’s team can watch the men’s team when they’re not playing and visa versa. They don’t have to wait at the hotel or on the bus.
– Media representatives are allowed. They will need to check-in just like game workers and officials.
-- Up to 20 Western employees and 20 Western students will be allowed to attend each contest. They must email Dr. Sweet no earlier than two days before the contest and no later than day before the contest. For example, if the match or game is on Saturday, emails will be accepted 8 a.m. Thursday through 5 p.m. Standing requests for multiple contests are not allowed.
-- There will be a waitlist. If there is open space, Sweet will notify those who will be allowed in.
-- Temperatures will be taken for all players, managers, coaches, games workers, officials and fans. Those who have a fever, which is defined as a temperature of 100.4+, will not be allowed to enter the gym.
-- Face masks must be worn throughout the contest. There are no concessions. Social distanced seating will be observed. Fans can sit in groups of no bigger than two. Fans must leave immediately at the conclusion of the contest.
Unlike the players, women's basketball fan must leave at the end of the game. They cannot stay for the men's basketball game, and vice versa.
-- Handicapped seating will be available.