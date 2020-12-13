My cooking columns to this point have focused on quick and easy meals.
With this entry, I want to focus on some sweet treats which have been part of my holidays all my life — and part of my families’ for generations.
Taste is one of the senses which trigger memories. Tasting a food that has been part of your holidays for years, can trigger such memories, and takes you back to holidays of the past. Food is as much a holiday tradition as a Christmas tree or sending Christmas cards and gifts.
My family has so many food traditions that I could not possibly squeeze them into one article, but I have shared a couple of them, which could actually be made year round.
My Mom’s family brought their multiple-generational recipe for shortbread from Scotland. They always prepared theirs in four large disk shapes, and when they served it, would break the disks into pieces to eat. One of my aunts, my grandfather’s sister, did make them into both disks and cookies.
My Mom’s Million Dollar fudge recipe was part of our Christmases for as long as I can remember. It is different than the fudge that you form in a pan, this is rolled into logs, and you just slice off into pieces of fudge. It is more of a creamy fudge, and not as dense as typical fudge.
SHORT BREAD
1 pound butter
1 cup sugar
5 cups flour, sifted
3 teaspoons vanilla
— In large mixing bowl, cream butter, sugar and vanilla with beater.
— Add flour and mix together (will be a stiff consistency)
— Divide dough into four equal portions, and form into approximately 9 inch round by ½ inch discs.
— Place disks on two parchment lined sheet pans and bake in a pre-heated to 275 degree Fahrenheit oven. Bake for 45 minutes to 1 hour until golden brown.
Note: You can also make shortbread cookies with this recipe by cutting the flour by about ½ cup, then spooning or scooping onto baking sheet to desired size cookies. Cooking time will also need to be adjusted, just watch for desired brownness.
MILLION DOLLAR FANTSY FUDGE
3 cups sugar
¾ cup butter
5 1/3 fluid ounces evaporated milk
One 12 ounce package semi-sweet chocolate pieces (or chips)
One 7 ounce jar marshmallow cream
1 cup chopped walnuts (or pecans)
1 teaspoon vanilla
— In heavy saucepan combine sugar, butter evaporated milk and bring to a full rolling boil, stirring constantly. Boil for 5 minutes over medium heat, stirring constantly.
— Remove from heat and stir in chocolate pieces until melted.
— Add marshmallow cream, nuts and vanilla, and beat until thoroughly combined. Cool the mixture, stirring occasionally.
— Butter your hands, and form 5-6 rolls from the fudge.
— Wrap rolls in waxed paper, and then in foil and refrigerate.
— When ready to serve, cut into approximately ½ inch slices, and refrigerate leftovers. This recipe makes approximately three pounds of fudge.