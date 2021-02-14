GREEN RIVER — Jayden Toman and Isacc Ungaro were married on Dec. 23, 2020 at the Green River Alliance Church.
The bride is the daughter of Jerry Toman and Julie Toman, both of Green River. The groom is the son of Brandon Ungaro of Green River and Christal Musgrove of Delta, Colorado.
Jayden is presently a senior at Green River High School. Isacc enlisted in the Army and has been in Boot Camp at Fort Benning, Georgia. He is expected to complete Advanced Infantry Training at Fort Benning in April. He will then receive his orders and where he will be stationed. Jayden will join him after graduation in May.