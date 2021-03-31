GREEN RIVER — It was reported by the City of Green River Communications Administrator Steve Core that tourism spending in Sweetwater County was down $87 million dollars in 2020 when compared to 2019, that number will not be known until the Wyoming Office of Tourism Dean Runyan report is released.
It was reported that lodging tax dollars collected had increased, when in fact they decreased. Core reported fiscal year numbers from 18-19 to 19-20 instead of calendar year numbers. The current fiscal year does not conclude until June 30.
“Although we did see a 24% decrease in local lodging tax collections in 2020 as compared to 2019, many areas around the country faired much worse. Wyoming is the ideal destination for people to explore safely with their loved ones and we are optimistic that this summer will be busier than ever,” According to Jenissa Meredith, the Executive Director of Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism in a press release.
“Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism launched a spring and a fall marketing campaign in 2020 to encourage safe travel to the area. The effectiveness of the advertising that SWCTT placed around the region generated an economic impact of $73 million to the local economy from our efforts alone. We will be able to compare the overall economic impact of Sweetwater County tourism in 2020, as compared to 2019, when the 2020 Wyoming Office of Tourism Dean Runyan report is released soon,” Meredith said