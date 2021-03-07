Hot dogs are tasty just in a bun with mustard, onions, pickles and other toppings. They can be even better prepared with everything bagel ingredients or wrapped inside cornbread.
Exploring different ways to prepare a simple food like hot dogs can provide a variety of different meals.
I do, however, realize that hot dogs are not the healthiest food, especially fried in oil or wrapped in dough. I am in no way suggesting this be a part of your normal diet, but every so often, you just have to treat yourself to a guilty pleasure.
EVERYTHING BAGEL CRESCENT DOGS
Ingredients:
One 8 ounce can refrigerated crescent rolls
8 hot dogs
½ cup chive and onion cream cheese spread
2 tablespoons sesame seed
1 tablespoon poppy seed
1 tablespoon dried minced onions
½ teaspoon garlic powder
— Heat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. In small bowl, mix cream cheese spread and garlic powder. In another bowl, mix sesame seed, poppy seed and dried onions; pour onto medium-size plate.
— Separate dough into rectangles; press perforations to seal. Cut each rectangle in half to make eight 3 1/2-inch squares of dough.
— Spread dough squares with 1 tablespoon cream cheese mixture to 1/4 inch of edges of dough.
— Place hot dog on each square of dough; roll up. Pinch edges to seal. Gently roll top half of hot dog in sesame seed mixture to coat evenly.
— Place seam side down on ungreased baking sheet. Bake 16 to 18 minutes or until golden brown.
CORN DOGS
Ingredients:
6 hot dogs
One 8.5-ounce box corn muffin mix
1/2 cup all-purpose flour
1 to 2 quarts peanut or corn oil
3 tablespoons milk, more as needed
1 large egg
Salt
— Fill a large pot halfway with the oil — you should have at least 4 inches of oil in the pot. Bring the oil to 350 degrees Fahrenheit over medium to medium-high heat. Line a plate with a paper towel.
— In a large bowl, combine the corn muffin mix, milk, egg and a pinch of salt and whisk until blended. If the batter is really thick, add a little more milk — it should be the consistency of thick pancake batter. Let rest for about 5 minutes.
— Skewer each hot dog on a chopstick or skewer through the long end and carefully push about halfway through the hot dogs.
— Place the flour on a plate or sheet tray. Dredge the hot dogs in the flour so they are completely coated, making sure to shake off any excess flour.
— Dip the hot dogs in the batter and turn to completely coat. Gently slide them into the oil and fry, rotating occasionally so they evenly brown, until golden brown all over, 4 to 6 minutes. Remove to the lined plate.
Serve with mustard for dipping, or any of your favorite sauce or condiment.