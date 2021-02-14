Boneless, skinless chicken breasts are a versatile protein. The recipes you are able to make with a couple of chicken breasts are limited only by your imagination.
Chicken breasts can be left whole, diced, sliced, shredded and ground. It can be cooked on a stove, on a grill, in an insta pot, in a slow cooker or in an oven.
Here are two recipes, using two chicken breasts and two different cooking methods to come up with two different Mexican inspired recipes.
SLOW-COOKER CHICKEN ENCHILADA SOUP
Ingredients:
Two boneless-skinless chicken breasts
2 cups chicken stock (or broth)
One 19 ounce can enchilada sauce, (mild or hot, to taste)
One 4.5 ounce can chopped green chiles, (mild or hot to taste)
One 15 ounce can black beans, drained and rinsed
One 14.5 ounce can fire roasted diced tomatoes (I use the ones with diced green chili for more chili flavor)
One 12 ounce bag frozen corn, thawed and drained
— Spray slow cooker with cooking spray. In cooker, mix broth, enchilada sauce and chiles. Place chicken into enchilada sauce mixture; spoon sauce over chicken.
— Cover; cook on low heat setting 7 to 8 hours.
— Using two forks, shred chicken, (if easier, remove from slow cooker, shred, and return to slow cooker). Stir beans and corn into mixture in cooker. Increase heat setting to high. Cover; cook 10 to 20 minutes longer, until thoroughly heated.
You can top each serving with any number of toppings including shredded Mexican cheese blend, chopped fresh cilantro, sour cream or crushed tortilla chips.
SALSA CHICKEN RICE FOIL PACKS
Ingredients:
Two boneless skinless chicken breasts
1 cups uncooked Minute instant white rice
1 cups chicken stock (or broth)
1cup frozen whole kernel sweet corn, thawed
One medium red bell pepper, chopped
2 tablespoons butter, melted
1 teaspoon dried oregano leaves
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon pepper
1 cup Thick 'n Chunky salsa (medium or hot, to taste)
1 cup shredded Colby Jack or pepper Jack cheese
— Heat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Spray heavy duty, (or doubled regular) sheets of foil with cooking spray.
— In medium bowl, mix chicken stock and instant rice; stir and let stand about 20 minutes or until most of liquid is absorbed. Stir in corn, bell pepper, melted butter and oregano.
— Divide rice mixture evenly among foil pieces. Place chicken breast on rice. Sprinkle salt and pepper evenly over chicken. Top each chicken breast with 1/4 cup salsa.
— Bring up 2 sides of foil so edges meet. Seal edges, making tight 1/2-inch fold; fold again, allowing space for heat circulation and expansion. Fold other sides to seal.
— Place packs on sheet pan and place in oven. Cook for approximately 45 minutes, until juice of chicken run clear in the center of thickest part and is at least 165 degrees Fahrenheit.
Remove packs from oven. Carefully fold back foil. Sprinkle each with 1/4 cup cheese; let stand about 5 minutes or until cheese is melted.