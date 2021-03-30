WYOMING — The five Service Academies: U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, U.S. Coast Guard Academy and four college ROTC programs: Air Force, Army, Marine Corps, Navy will host a virtual U.S. Service Academy and ROTC information session from 5-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 7. The event is free and open to the public.
Registration is required. After registering, you will be sent an email on how to join the meeting.
According to Capt. Thomas Gregory, United States Naval Academy Blue and Gold Officer, this event provides the opportunity for parents and students to join representatives from the Academies and ROTC programs regarding the various Academy and ROTC/NROTC application processes, attending a military academy or ROTC/NROTC program, and serving as a commissioned officer in the United States Armed Forces. This is also an opportunity to hear from representatives of the Congressional Delegations regarding how they can assist students gain a nomination to a Service Academy.
The Military Service Academies are federally funded institutions. All students receive a full scholarship including tuition, room and board, and complete medical coverage.
With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.
To register for the Zoom meeting visit https://usafa-admissions.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJ0scuyuqjMiHNd_UPmljrphI_4PMxdXrMPz