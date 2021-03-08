LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming accorded degrees upon the following students from Sweetwater and Uinta Counties at the completion of the 2020 fall semester.
The complete list of fall semester graduates can be found at www.uwyo.edu/uw/news/index.html and scroll to Students in the News. You can check to see if students from your community are on the Laramie list.
Students include:
FARSON
Michelle E. Comstock, Bachelor of Science
Ross D. Slagowski, Bachelor of Science
GREEN RIVER
Maria V. Baker, Bachelor of Arts
Kyler Jaylin Cochrane, Bachelor of Science
Rocky B. Cordova, Bachelor of Arts
Taylor L. Draney, Bachelor of Arts
Michael Chase O’Melia, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering
Ezequiel A. Zarate-Garcia, Bachelor of Arts
ROCK SPRINGS
Brittany L. Atkinson, Bachelor of Arts
Yolanda Delgadillo, Certificate
Ashley Noel Dewey, Bachelor of Science
Kailyne L. Dickinson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Jordan L. Jones, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Keeri Ann Klein, Bachelor of Arts
Ashlee Ledgess, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Joyce K. Lew, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Kaley A. Martinez, Bachelor of Science
Cheylynn Parker, Bachelor of Arts
Marisela Schumacher, Bachelor of Science
Brooke A. Shassetz, Master of Arts
Clayton Allen Stott, Bachelor of Science
Kourtney A. Tarango, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Megan A. Velez, Bachelor of Science
Ashley M. Willoughby, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
EVANSTON
Kirsten Foster, Master of Arts
Kolten C. Lamb, Bachelor of Arts
FORT BRIDGER
Holden M. Bindl, Master of Science
MOUNTAIN VIEW
Marley Elizabeth Newton, Bachelor of Science and Certificate