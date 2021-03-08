LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming accorded degrees upon the following students from Sweetwater and Uinta Counties at the completion of the 2020 fall semester.

The complete list of fall semester graduates can be found at www.uwyo.edu/uw/news/index.html and scroll to Students in the News. You can check to see if students from your community are on the Laramie list.

Students include:

FARSON

Michelle E. Comstock, Bachelor of Science

Ross D. Slagowski, Bachelor of Science

GREEN RIVER

Maria V. Baker, Bachelor of Arts

Kyler Jaylin Cochrane, Bachelor of Science

Rocky B. Cordova, Bachelor of Arts

Taylor L. Draney, Bachelor of Arts

Michael Chase O’Melia, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering

Ezequiel A. Zarate-Garcia, Bachelor of Arts

ROCK SPRINGS

Brittany L. Atkinson, Bachelor of Arts

Yolanda Delgadillo, Certificate

Ashley Noel Dewey, Bachelor of Science

Kailyne L. Dickinson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Jordan L. Jones, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Keeri Ann Klein, Bachelor of Arts

Ashlee Ledgess, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Joyce K. Lew, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Kaley A. Martinez, Bachelor of Science

Cheylynn Parker, Bachelor of Arts

Marisela Schumacher, Bachelor of Science

Brooke A. Shassetz, Master of Arts

Clayton Allen Stott, Bachelor of Science

Kourtney A. Tarango, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Megan A. Velez, Bachelor of Science

Ashley M. Willoughby, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

EVANSTON

Kirsten Foster, Master of Arts

Kolten C. Lamb, Bachelor of Arts

FORT BRIDGER

Holden M. Bindl, Master of Science

MOUNTAIN VIEW

Marley Elizabeth Newton, Bachelor of Science and Certificate

