LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming lists 40 students from Sweetwater County and 18 students from Uinta County on the 2021 spring semester President’s Honor Roll.

The President’s Honor Roll consists of regularly enrolled undergraduates who earned a 4.0 grade-point average for the semester. To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.

Students include:

Green River

Abigail Alcorn

Michael G. Cobb

Justin R. Flores

Tate M. Gnose

Robyn Jauregui

Alyssa M. Jordan

Ivan A. Leon

Logan C. Reichl

Christian T. Smith

Hannah Clare Thomas

Nicholas T. Tucker

Rock Springs

Wayne Allen

David S. Anderson

Alexis N. Bedard

Alyssa M. Bedard

Sasha Sirocco Bentley

CeeJay Berg

Madison D. Corbitt

Hanna Crockett

Carley Nicole Ebert

Austin Carter Egbert

Samantha A. Enokson

Faith Fernandez

Hunter M. Hanson

Skya R. Legerski

Judith E. Luque

Kristin D. McCrann

Aidan Propst

Kyra Seppie

Deborah J. Smith

Brooklynne D. Stauffer

Devan Austin Tanner

Josh E. Tepera

Kaycee Mariah Urbieta

Amanda Mulan Verheydt

Madeline O. Verheydt

Alyssa J. Vigil

Fletcher P. Wadsworth

Devyn R. Williams

Bailey Young

Evanston

Nicole Connie Bott

Sierra A. Burleigh

Morgan Crompton

Brock Ronald Gene Ehlers

Kaleb Ryan Fackrell

Hunter Owen Groll

Linsey Lancaster

Chloe H. Reifon

Fort Bridger

Kelsey Giorgis

Lyman

Briggin R. Bluemel

Kaleigh M. Douglass

Jade B. Gordon

Lyndee Ellen McKown

Lindsay K. Reger

Kolton Rogers

Mountain View

Makell Kaiser

Delaney C. Lupher

Michael Ryan Stoll

