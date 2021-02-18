William Samuels delivers caskets to the Gerard Neufeld Funeral Home during the coronavirus pandemic in the Queens borough of New York on March 27, 2020. A report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released on Thursday, Feb. 18, finds that life expectancy in the United States dropped one year during the first half of 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic caused its first wave of deaths. Minorities suffered the biggest impact, with Blacks losing nearly three years and Hispanics, nearly two years, according to preliminary estimates.