There are so many ways you can use muffin tins for more than muffins. Many times when you see a recipe called “mini,” chances are it was made in a muffin tin.
You can also use muffin tins to hard boil eggs; make cup cakes’ freeze herbs; and many other recipes.
You can also use them for non-cooking needs such as to sort items like paper clips, nuts and bolts, coins or an array of small items.
As for cooking mini muffin tin recipes, make sure you cut the ingredients into small dices, to make sure all ingredients fit into the tins.
Mini recipes make great hors d’oeuvres, or add a side dish to make them a meal.
MINI CHEESY SLOPPY JOE BISCUIT CUPS
Ingredients:
Three-fourths pound lean ground beef (I use 93% lean)
One 16.3 ounce refrigerator canned biscuits (8 biscuits) (I like to use Pillsbury Grands! Southern Homestyle refrigerated Buttermilk biscuits)
One-fourth cup onions, finely chopped
Two cloves garlic, finely chopped
One-quarter cup red bell pepper, finely chopped
One-quarter cup ketchup
One teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
Pepper to taste
One tablespoon brown sugar
One-half cup shredded pepper Jack or Cheddar cheese
— Heat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit.
— In a skillet cook beef, onion, garlic and bell pepper over medium-high heat until beef is thoroughly cooked; drain. Stir in ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, pepper and brown sugar.
— Separate dough into 8 biscuits; place each biscuit in ungreased regular-size muffin cups. Firmly press dough in bottom and up side of each cup, forming one-quarter-inch rim. If desired, brush tops and sides of biscuits with an egg wash before baking.
— Spoon about one-third cup beef mixture into dough-lined cups. Sprinkle each biscuit with 1 tablespoon shredded cheese.
— Bake 17 to 20 minutes or until biscuits are golden brown and cheese is melted.
MINI CHICKEN POT PIES
Ingredients:
One cup cooked chicken, diced, (use rotisserie chicken for easier preparation)
One 10 ounce package frozen mixed vegetables, cooked
One 10.5 ounce can condense cream of chicken soup
One 16.3 ounce can refrigerated biscuits (I like to use Pillsbury Grands! Flaky Layers Original biscuits)
— Heat oven to 375 degree Fahrenheit.
— In medium bowl, combine vegetables, chicken and soup, and mix well.
— Press each biscuit into 5.5-inch round. Place one round in each of 8 greased regular-size muffin cups. Firmly press in bottom and up side, forming three-quarter-inch rim. Spoon a generous one-third cup chicken mixture into each. Pull edges of dough over filling toward center; pleat and pinch dough gently to hold in place. If desired, brush tops and sides of biscuits with an egg wash before baking.
— Bake 25 to 30 minutes or until biscuits are golden brown. Cool one minute; remove from pan.