LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming Alumni Association will host their second Tracing Our Roots Virtual 5K for alumni and friends June 18-20, to commemorate the association’s first meeting 126 years ago.
Participants can register for the virtual 5K at http://uw.uwyo.edu/virtual5k through 5 p.m. June17. Following registration, participants will receive a confirmation email with a link to download a printable participation bib. An option to register and receive a printable bib for a participant’s dog also will be available.
The success of last year’s event has created a new University of Wyoming Alumni Association tradition. While the first University of Wyoming Alumni Association meeting was significant for the alumni association, so is the story behind the colors of UW. On June 20, 1895, money was unavailable for decorations for University of Wyoming Alumni Association’s first meeting. Two banquet organizers traveled to Laramie Springs to look for native flowers and came back with a buggy full of brown-eyed Susans. The alumni were so impressed with the brown and gold, and the beauty of the flowers, that they decided to select these as UW’s official school colors, according to a press release.
“It is important to recognize the association’s first meeting 126 years ago, when the school’s colors were chosen and that, to this day, the organization is still leading and inspiring alumni to stay connected to UW,” Chrissie Henschler, University of Wyoming Alumni Association public relations and engagement manager said in the release. “This event virtually brings together hundreds of alumni and friends throughout the world to share in their UW pride.”
The Tracing Our Roots Virtual 5K is free. Donations will be accepted and applied to the University of Wyoming Alumni Association scholarship program. During the academic year, nearly $190,000 is disbursed to approximately 120 students, with scholarship awards ranging from one to four years.
Participants also have the option to purchase a virtual 5K T-shirt for $18 and a dog bandana for $5 when registering. Orders should be placed by 5 p.m. June 1 to be received before the virtual 5K. Orders placed after the deadline may not be received before the race.
Open to anyone, regardless of ability, the 5K can be completed at participants’ leisure from any location at any time throughout the day through various activities such as running, walking, biking and hiking.
Those who participate are asked to submit photos by using the hashtag #126UWAA5K and tagging the University of Wyoming Alumni Association on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
UniWyo Federal Credit Union sponsors the virtual 5K.
For more information, visit www.uwyo.edu/alumni/networks-and-chapters/uwaa-virtual-5k-series.html, or call Henschler at 307-766-4166 or email chensch@uwyo.edu.