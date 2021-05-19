LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming American Heritage Center is opening on-site access for researchers beginning this month.
Direct, in-person access to its thousands of historical collections will become available to researchers in its on-site reading room in two stages:
— Beginning Monday, May 17, Wyoming residents can conduct on-site research with a preapproved appointment.
— Beginning Monday, June 14, all researchers can conduct on-site research with a preapproved appointment.
The American Heritage Center has a wide array of collections, from Wyoming and Western history; Hollywood and the history of the entertainment industry; the transcontinental railroad and America’s transportation industries; mineral, coal and oil extraction; journalism; women’s suffrage; and diversity in the West.
Residents can book an appointment to visit the main reading room, located in the Centennial Complex, as the American Heritage Center begins to open to the public. Appointments can be requested weekdays from 9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. Limited seats are available, and no walk-in research without a preapproved appointment is possible at this time, American Heritage Center director Paul Flesher said in a press release.
To schedule an on-site research appointment, visit the American Heritage Center’s online application form, call 307-766-3756 or email ahcref@uwyo.edu. Include time of arrival, time of departure and the specific collection materials needed.
“As we plan to pre-pull materials in advance of an appointment, please allow up to three business days for reply and confirmation,” Flesher said.
To learn more about on-site research, visit www.uwyo.edu/ahc/research/how-to-visit.html.
“The American Heritage Center continues to monitor the COVID-19 climate, and on-site access guidelines and restrictions are subject to change,” Flesher sid. “At this time, face coverings must be worn at all times, and social distancing practices are in place throughout the building.”
Renovations continue in the American Heritage Center exhibition spaces that are currently closed to the public. New gallery and exhibition spaces will open, displaying new exhibitions, later in the year.
For those unable to visit in person, the American Heritage Center offers Remote Research and Discovery, a service designed to connect researchers to the center’s materials from anywhere by combining Zoom with a dedicated, in-house research assistant. Through scheduled appointments, the Remote Research and Discovery research assistant helps with analyzing documents; examining photographs and pictures; and searching multiple collections needed for research materials. Sessions are limited and are offered on a first-come, first-served basis.
For more information or to schedule a Remote Research and Discovery session, visit www.uwyo.edu/ahc/remote-research-discovery.html.
For more information about any of the American Heritage Center’s services, call the center’s reference services at 307-766-3756 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays or email ahcref@uwyo.edu. Connect with the American Heritage Center on social media on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Virmuze and the blog site at Discover History.