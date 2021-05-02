UW art gallery

The 46th annual Juried UW Student Exhibition gallery walk-through will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, May 6. The event will be offered both virtually and in person at the UW Art Museum. 

LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming Art Museum will host a free gallery walk-through featuring student award winners from the 46th annual Juried UW Student Exhibition from 5:30-7 p.m.Thursday, May 6.

The UW Art Museum will offer both in-person and Zoom options for attendees. In-person attendees are asked to follow UW’s social distancing and mask protocols. For information on how to attend via Zoom, go to www.uwyo.edu/artmuseum/events.

The gallery walk-through is an opportunity to hear students discuss their artistic motivations, such as what drives the content of their work and why specific artistic media were chosen, and to answer visitors’ questions. The event helps students develop as professional artists and bolsters public speaking skills.

The annual Juried UW Student Exhibition is open to any student enrolled at UW or any in-state student enrolled through UW distance courses during the current academic year. For the 46th annual Juried UW Student Exhibition, 35 students submitted 100 works of art for review. From those, 49 artworks by 35 students were selected.

An out-of-state juror is invited each year to select the exhibition from student submissions. This year’s juror was Meredith Lynn, assistant curator and director of galleries at Florida State University’s Museum of Fine Arts, according to a press release.

During the virtual awards ceremony in February, college deans, members of the UW Art Museum National Advisory Board, businesses, individuals, UW Student Art League members, museum staff and the juror presented 35 scholarship and purchase awards, cumulatively valued at more than $12,000.

Award-winning students, listed by hometowns, are:

Afton: Brianna Drew

Alpine: Cassidy Post

Cheyenne: Emily Harmon

Detroit, Michigan: Julia Fox

Gillette: Bethany Kindsvogel

Lander: Madison Williams and Rene Williams

Laramie: John Deines, Geeta Monpara and Michelle Visser

Pinedale: Bailey Schupp

Powell: Ismael Dominguez

Rachel, Nevada: Anna Naig

Riverton: Virgil Morrison

Rock Springs: Sophia Spicer.

Rocklin, California: Ashlyn Dubanski

Tehran, Iran: Ahmad Ansari

Thermopolis: Amanda Chism

Victor, Idaho: Em Whipple

Wright: Nichole Wolz

The exhibition is on display through May 15.

For more information about the UW Art Museum, call 307-766-6622; visit www.uwyo.edu/artmuseum; or follow the museum on Facebook and Instagram.

The UW Art Museum collects, exhibits and interprets art to inspire creativity and nurture lifelong learning for the people of Wyoming and beyond. The museum is located in the Centennial Complex at 2111 E. Willett Drive in Laramie. Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. Admission is free.

