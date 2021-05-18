CASPER — The University of Wyoming at Casper will offer a new concentration in health services administration in its Bachelor of Applied Science program starting this fall.
The health services administration program is structured with fully online courses, providing flexible coursework to meet students’ career goals.
The new concentration — approved Thursday by the UW Board of Trustees — targets learners who are interested in careers such as health services administrators, patient service associates, community outreach coordinators, health care office managers, and various positions in community health agencies and the health care industry.
The program also will benefit those who are interested in working side by side with health care workers. It provides an excellent option for those who want to advance in health care but who do not want to pursue additional clinical education.
“We are extremely excited to offer this new degree path that provides an excellent opportunity for nontraditional students to break into the health care field,” Josh Valk, director of the Bachelor of Applied Science program said in a press release. “The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reports that employment in health care is expected to grow much faster than the average for all occupations. The BLS projects 15 percent growth in health care occupations between 2019 and 2029, or approximately 2.4 million new jobs, highest of any sector in the economy.”
“We are delighted to collaborate with the BAS program,” Elliott Sogol, director of postgraduate education in UW’s School of Pharmacy said in the release. “Being able to work with the dedicated students of a BAS program who are eager to advance their education and careers is an exciting opportunity for our faculty.”
To register for the HSA program, students must have an associate degree. In addition to accepting A.A. and A.S. degrees, the BAS program accepts Associate of Applied Science degrees.
For more information, visit www.uwyo.edu/uwcasper, email BAS@uwyo.edu or call 307- 268-2713 to set up your fall semester advising appointment.
UW-Casper welcomes those who enjoy small-class environments, intensive class discussions and opportunities for self-direction, self-reflection and scholarly activity. Faculty members encourage and support both the self-examination and growth of students.