The Mullen fire looms near a property in Centennial last fall. Bryan Shuman, a professor in UW’s Department of Geology and Geophysics, was a main co-author of a paper, titled “Rocky Mountain Subalpine Forests Now Burning More Than Any Time in Recent Millennia,” that was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences June 14. The paper concluded that high-elevation forests in the Rocky Mountain region, an area of Colorado and southern Wyoming, are burning more than at any point in the past 2,000 years.