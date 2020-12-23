LARAMIE — It takes a village to raise a child, and early childhood educators are an essential part of that village.
University of Wyoming Senior Lecturer Nikki Baldwin hosts a new podcast from the Wyoming Early Childhood Professional Learning Collaborative called “Voices from the Village.” The podcast brings together the voices of nationally recognized experts and Wyoming early childhood educators to discuss important topics in the field.
Baldwin draws from her 20 years of experience in early childhood education to guide discussions and invite expert guests and local educators to join her for each episode. In addition to serving as an instructor in the UW College of Education, she also serves as director of the UW Early Childhood Outreach Network and co-leader of the Wyoming Early Childhood Professional Learning Collaborative.
Season one of “Voices from the Village” introduces four early childhood experts from outside Wyoming who discuss topics including teaching infants and toddlers, program leadership, anti-bias education and collaboration. Baldwin then interviews early childhood educators from Wyoming who discuss what the experts had to say and how they have applied their advice in their teaching practice.
“We wanted to include voices of Wyoming early childhood professionals who are putting the strategies offered by the experts into practice every day,” Baldwin said in a press release. “Everyone I interview also shares their professional journey, with a focus on professional learning, to guide and support listeners.”
Learn more about “Voices from the Village” and listen to the podcast at http://wyecplc.org/index.php/voices-village. The podcast also is available via Apple, Spotify and many other podcast providers.