LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming lists 36 students from Sweetwater County and four students from Uinta County on the 2020 fall semester Provost’s Honor Roll.
The Provost’s Honor Roll consists of undergraduates who have completed at least six but fewer than 12 hours with a minimum 3.5 grade-point average for the semester.
For more information www.uwyo.edu.
Students include:
FARSON
Keanan Foy
GREEN RIVER
Maria V. Baker
Valerie Alicia Barajas
Timothy L. Dodd
Tate M. Gnose
Alondra I. Hamilton
Chance S. Hofer
Allison G. Kloepper
Justin C. Marcy
Mallory Seymour
RELIANCE
Santo Domingo Santhanawit
ROCK SPRINGS
Deeanna Heather Archuleta
Erick Arellano
Cory Allyn Cordova
Calie Cox
Austin Carter Egbert
Samantha A. Enokson
Krista Ranae Heikes
Jordan L. Jones
Karina Kachnowski
Ashlee Ledgess
Joyce K. Lew
Rayven S. Lucero
Karli March
Kristin D. McCrann
Dorcas A. Odogwu
Lena Peacock
Kiersten Phillips
Heather Platzer
Raeanne A. Prather
Chad Tyler Rawson
Marisela Schumacher
William Selman
Brooklynne D. Stauffer
Caitlin J. Stout
Brandy L. Sytsma
EVANSTON
Sondra Billman
Jonathan J. Lange
FORT BRIDGER
Austin D. Houskeeper
MOUNTAIN VIEW
Emilee Hope Benedict