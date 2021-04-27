LARAMIE — University of Wyoming Libraries will partner with the Spencer S. Eccles Health Sciences Library at the University of Utah to implement a five-year, $10 million cooperative agreement from the National Library of Medicine.
The award solidifies Eccles Health Sciences Library’s national distinction as a regional medical library — one of only seven in the nation. Since 2001, Eccles Health Sciences Library has served as the Regional Medical Library for Region 4, which encompasses Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah and Wyoming. UW Libraries will serve as a subsite, continuing its 20-year support of the Regional Medical Library program.
The renewed cooperative agreement will focus on improving access to quality health information, giving special attention to underserved communities.
“We are thrilled to continue our long-term participation in supporting increased access to health information for the citizens of Wyoming and the region,” Cass Kvenild, associate dean of UW Libraries said in a press release.
Regional and national programs will be implemented to support the National Library of Medicine’s mission to provide researchers, health professionals, educators and the public with equal access to biomedical and health information resources and data. These efforts will include training, funding and engagement opportunities for member libraries and other organizations to carry out regional and national programs.
As a subsite, UW Libraries will assist with all of these initiatives, with a special focus on Wyoming, North Dakota and South Dakota.
David Brown, an assistant librarian at UW Libraries, will serve as a public health engagement specialist for the region.
“This is an exciting time for the NLM as the regions are changing, and the desire for health information is at an all-time high due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Brown said in the release. “Also, this is a great opportunity to work with similar states to enhance the health information access in the region.”
For more information visit www.nlm.nih.gov.