LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming has planned a number of in-person activities to welcome first-time and transfer students as it prepares for a traditional fall 2021 semester.
First-year students living in the residence halls will move in from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 19. For more information, go to www.uwyo.edu/reslife-dining/move-in-2021.html and https://issuu.com/uwyorlds/docs/movein21_booklet2.
At 4 p.m. that same day, first-time students to UW and their family members will be welcomed to the university during Convocation 2021 at War Memorial Stadium. The event kicks off Cowboy Connect, a welcome and transition program for all first-year and transfer students. UW faculty and staff members also are invited. In the event of rain, the convocation will move to the Arena-Auditorium.
Immediately following Convocation 2021, students, family members, faculty and staff are invited from 4:30-6:30 p.m.to Washakie Dining Center and Fraternity/Sorority Mall for a celebratory Wyoming-themed dinner. The all-you-can-eat dinner will be $8 for those without meal plans.
Parents, family members, faculty and staff will be asked by email to RSVP in late July for Convocation 2021 and the dinner.
Additional events are in planning for Cowboy Connect, which will conclude Aug. 22.
For more information, go to www.uwyo.edu/cowboyconnect, which will be updated as more details become available.
Those with questions should email Rian Rabideau at rrabidea@uwyo.edu or April Heaney at aprilh@uwyo.edu.