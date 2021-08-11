...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT WEDNESDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division, and the
Wyoming Department of Health.
* WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
* WHERE...Western and Southern Wyoming, including the Wind River
Basin.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM MDT Wednesday, August 11th.
* IMPACTS...Smoke from wildfires continues to be observed across much
of western and central Wyoming. The smoke is limiting visibilities
at times and creating poor air quality.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends
that the elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory
problems avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor
activities during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety
of pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can
cause respiratory health effects. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/.
web only
UW President highlights research, innovation efforts before Senate Committee
WASHINGTON D.C. — Members of a U.S. Senate committee heard about the University of Wyoming’s efforts to drive energy innovation and economic development from UW President Ed Seidel during a hearing on Aug. 5 in Washington, D.C.
Seidel spoke to and answered questions from the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, along with Thomas Zacharia, director of the Oak Ridge National Laboratory, and J. Stephen Binkley, acting director of the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Science.
Seidel was invited to testify by the committee’s chairman, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., at a hearing examining the role of and programs within the Office of Science. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., is the committee’s ranking member.
During his testimony, Seidel noted UW’s energy research in the School of Energy Resources as well as plans for a new School of Computing, a Center of Entrepreneurship and Innovation, and the Wyoming Innovation Partnership, in collaboration with Wyoming’s community colleges. He also mentioned the National Center for Atmospheric Research-Wyoming Supercomputing Center near Cheyenne.
These efforts focused on driving innovation and economic development reflect the commitment and contributions that rural states such as Wyoming can make to the nation, he said in a press release.
“Great talent resides everywhere,” he said, advocating that “rural areas must be embraced” in research funding opportunities because of their unique strengths.
Seidel encouraged development of a comprehensive funding plan that links science, education and innovation for growing the economy of the U.S. and competing internationally with countries that are investing more.
The DOE’s Office of Science, with an annual budget of more than $7 billion, is the nation’s largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences, and the lead federal agency supporting research for energy production and security. Among many other things, it oversees 10 of the agency’s 17 national laboratories