From left Jeffrey Soltis, Matthew Burkhart and Robert Field, all UW senior research scientists with the Wyoming Air Quality Assessment Monitoring Laboratory, are pictured prior to deployment for a long-term background air quality monitoring project in Carbon County funded through a cooperative agreement with the Bureau of Land Management. This facility serves as the foundation for additional research projects, including field testing of the POD sampler. Field has made important field contributions in the use of the POD sampler, an instrument used to accurately sample pollution levels.