LARAMIE — The Enhanced Oil Recovery Institute at the University of Wyoming has published a “Wyoming is CCUS Ready!” StoryMap that highlights the state’s leadership in carbon capture, utilization and storage in order to meet midcentury net-negative carbon dioxide emissions goals.
The StoryMap highlights Wyoming’s preparedness for carbon capture, utilization and storage through infrastructure, geology and tax incentives. Wyoming is CCUS Ready! also identifies financial and environmental benefits to Wyoming and the nation by using carbon capture, utilization and storage technology.
EORI’s new StoryMap underscores the progress that Wyoming has made to incentivize carbon capture, utilization and storage technologies used to reduce CO2 emissions from fossil-fuel power plants and from other industrial activities, including trona and cement plants.
carbon capture, utilization and storage not only reduces harmful CO2 emissions through capture and safe geologic storage, but also can be used commercially in played-out oil fields. carbon capture, utilization and storage helps to provide energy security by fostering energy diversity and furthering investments in existing infrastructure. Enhanced Oil Recovery Institute has strong partnerships with UW’s School of Energy Resources and the Wyoming Energy Authority to deliver expertise and carbon capture, utilization and storage solutions.
The Enhanced Oil Recovery Institute website also allows visitors to explore Enhanced Oil Recovery Institute’s map gallery -- featuring interactive maps that highlight Enhanced Oil Recovery Institute’s research, including the Wyoming Pipeline Infrastructure map and carbon capture, utilization and storage Opportunities in Wyoming links.