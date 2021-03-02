LARAMIE — Chuck Mason, the H.A. “Dave” True Jr. Chairman in Petroleum and Natural Gas Economics and associate dean of the University of Wyoming’s College of Business, will moderate and serve as one of the speakers for a webinar hosted by the International Association for Energy Economists.
Titled “It’s a Fracking New World,” the webinar is set for 9-10 a.m. MST Monday, March 15.
Mason is an expert on the economics of hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, in oil and gas development. He and colleague Timothy Fitzgerald, an associate professor in the Rawls College of Business at Texas Tech University, will discuss important trends in fracking over the past 15-20 years. This includes how and who disseminates information about fracking; changes in fracking services; and implications, particularly for the developing world.
Mason has a bachelor’s degree in economics and mathematics, and a Ph.D. in economics, both from the University of California-Berkeley. A member of UW’s faculty since 1982, his research is mainly focused on energy and resource economics. He was a visiting academic at Cambridge, Oxford and the London School of Economics in the United Kingdom; the Venice International University in Italy; and the Toulouse School of Economics in France. He testified in the case brought by the U.S. Department of Justice against BP related to the Deepwater Horizon oil spill.
For more information and to register visit https://www.iaee.org/en/webinars/webinar_mason2.aspx.