LARAMIE — The Wyoming Institute for Disabilities at the University of Wyoming has partnered with the Epilepsy Foundation of Colorado and Wyoming.
As of July 1, the Epilepsy Foundation of Colorado has expanded its territory to include Wyoming. Wyoming Institute for Disabilities will provide infrastructure and support that will assist the Epilepsy Foundation’s advocacy and outreach across the state.
Wyoming Institute for Disabilities is an academic unit of UW’s College of Health Sciences. As a University Center for Excellence in Developmental Disabilities, Wyoming Institute for Disabilities focuses on teaching, research and service, and serves as a bridge between the university and communities across Wyoming through education, training, research and community services.
“We are so pleased to expand our geographic focus with the expansion to Wyoming,” Sarah Klein, CEO of the Epilepsy Foundation of Colorado and Wyoming said in a press release. “Together, with our partners at the Wyoming Institute for Disabilities, we look forward to bringing our programs, services and support to the nearly 6,000 people in Wyoming who are living with epilepsy. We are very excited and fortunate to have this opportunity to serve our neighbors in communities throughout the state.”
The Epilepsy Foundation of Colorado and Wyoming is the leader in connecting, educating and empowering communities to improve the lives of everyone affected by epilepsy. For more than 50 years, the foundation has brought hope and opportunities to thousands of children, adults, families and caregivers living with the profound effects of epilepsy.
The foundation works to connect people to health care providers, support networks and each other, as well as educating schools, employers and the community at large to reduce stigma, raise awareness and empower people affected by epilepsy to live their best lives.
“The partnership between the Epilepsy Foundation and WIND brings together the strengths of both organizations,” Sandy Root-Elledge Wyoming Institute for Disabilities’ executive director said in the release. “Leveraging WIND networks as a key resource, information and training related to epilepsy for children, adults, family members, professionals and communities from the Colorado and Wyoming Epilepsy Foundation will soon be available throughout Wyoming.”
For more information on Wyoming Institute for Disabilities, visit www.uwyo.edu/wind. For more information on the Epilepsy Foundation of Colorado and Wyoming, visit www.epilepsycolorado.org.