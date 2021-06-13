LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming lists 67 students from Sweetwater County and 17 students from Uinta County on the 2021 spring semester academic Dean’s and Dean’s Freshman Honor Rolls.
The honor rolls consist of regularly enrolled undergraduates above freshman standing who earned a 3.4 or better grade-point average, and freshmen who have earned a 3.25 or better grade-point average.
To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.
The complete list of students on the honor roll can be found at www.uwyo.edu/uw/news/index.html and scroll to “Students in the News.”
Students include:
FARSON
Cody G. Sloan
GREEN RIVER
Joseline Alatorre
Jacob J. Angelovich
Kaitlyn Rae Banks
Haylen R. Cordova
Kendahl Lea Coy
Nina Marie Dodd
Ryan A. Eveatt
Luke Ferrell
Lexie Kay Frint
Ashlie M. Gold
Demitria F. Green
Erik Daniel Gwaltney
Andrew G. Halverson
Alondra I. Hamilton
William J. Harvey
Chance S. Hofer
Jaynee Elizabeth Hunt
Alexis M. King
Spencer J. Kurth
Laken A. Mitchell
Cherylann R. Moritz
Caitlin Ramirez
Michael A. Richardson
Spencer J. Travis
RELIANCE
Grace M. Peterson
ROCK SPRINGS
Parker James Allen
Brady L. Arnoldi
Nathan E. Baldwin
Joshua Edward Bigley
Shainia E. Carrillo
Cory Allyn Cordova
Ian Mark Fletcher
Shelby Fletcher
Chloe K. Garcia
Thomas I. Hafner
Jacksun D. Hayashida
Rhonda Hood
Chandler Craig Howe
Oaklan Jenkins
Braden Lee Kauchich
Celeste A. Keelin
Rayven Star Lucero
Alex Marcy
Fabian S. Martinez
Nathan T. Mccann
Shelbee Elizabeth McFadden
Nicholas Nelson
Michael David Newman
Kenzie J. Overy
Alexandra L. Palmer
Corey J. Patterson
Garret Michael Phillips
Kiersten Phillips
Angel A. Portillo
Erin Poyer
John A. Prevedel
Jenae A. Ramirez
Shad Sellers
William Selman
Sophia M. Spicer
Alicia Marie Stevens
James D. Stuart
Kaden Van Valkenburg
Gerritt Hendrick Vliek
Destiny Jean Wagoner
Drew Anthony Yerkovich
BEAR RIVER
Cody B. Maynes
EVANSTON
Garrett C. Berger
Beckham J. Carver
Kai A. Haukaas
Abigail J. Hayduk
Alyssa R. Liechty
Angelita Magana
Kendra M. Muller
Joshua Rogers
Devin M. Short
Brady Wagstaff
Whitney C. Zigweid
FORT BRIDGER
Austin D. Houskeeper
LYMAN
Bryton D. Bluemel
McKinley Bradshaw
Benjamin E. Niederer
ROBERTSON
Faith K. Pfeifer