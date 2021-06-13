LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming lists 67 students from Sweetwater County and 17 students from Uinta County on the 2021 spring semester academic Dean’s and Dean’s Freshman Honor Rolls.

The honor rolls consist of regularly enrolled undergraduates above freshman standing who earned a 3.4 or better grade-point average, and freshmen who have earned a 3.25 or better grade-point average.

To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.

The complete list of students on the honor roll can be found at www.uwyo.edu/uw/news/index.html and scroll to “Students in the News.”

For more information visit www.uwyo.edu.

Students include:

FARSON

Cody G. Sloan

GREEN RIVER

Joseline Alatorre

Jacob J. Angelovich

Kaitlyn Rae Banks

Haylen R. Cordova

Kendahl Lea Coy

Nina Marie Dodd

Ryan A. Eveatt

Luke Ferrell

Lexie Kay Frint

Ashlie M. Gold

Demitria F. Green

Erik Daniel Gwaltney

Andrew G. Halverson

Alondra I. Hamilton

William J. Harvey

Chance S. Hofer

Jaynee Elizabeth Hunt

Alexis M. King

Spencer J. Kurth

Laken A. Mitchell

Cherylann R. Moritz

Caitlin Ramirez

Michael A. Richardson

Spencer J. Travis

RELIANCE

Grace M. Peterson

ROCK SPRINGS

Parker James Allen

Brady L. Arnoldi

Nathan E. Baldwin

Joshua Edward Bigley

Shainia E. Carrillo

Cory Allyn Cordova

Ian Mark Fletcher

Shelby Fletcher

Chloe K. Garcia

Thomas I. Hafner

Jacksun D. Hayashida

Rhonda Hood

Chandler Craig Howe

Oaklan Jenkins

Braden Lee Kauchich

Celeste A. Keelin

Rayven Star Lucero

Alex Marcy

Fabian S. Martinez

Nathan T. Mccann

Shelbee Elizabeth McFadden

Nicholas Nelson

Michael David Newman

Kenzie J. Overy

Alexandra L. Palmer

Corey J. Patterson

Garret Michael Phillips

Kiersten Phillips

Angel A. Portillo

Erin Poyer

John A. Prevedel

Jenae A. Ramirez

Shad Sellers

William Selman

Sophia M. Spicer

Alicia Marie Stevens

James D. Stuart

Kaden Van Valkenburg

Gerritt Hendrick Vliek

Destiny Jean Wagoner

Drew Anthony Yerkovich

BEAR RIVER

Cody B. Maynes

EVANSTON

Garrett C. Berger

Beckham J. Carver

Kai A. Haukaas

Abigail J. Hayduk

Alyssa R. Liechty

Angelita Magana

Kendra M. Muller

Joshua Rogers

Devin M. Short

Brady Wagstaff

Whitney C. Zigweid

FORT BRIDGER

Austin D. Houskeeper

LYMAN

Bryton D. Bluemel

McKinley Bradshaw

Benjamin E. Niederer

ROBERTSON

Faith K. Pfeifer

