LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming accorded degrees upon the following students from Sweetwater and Uinta Counties at the completion of the 2021 spring semester.

Students include:

FARSON

Keanan Foy Bachelor of Social Work

GREEN RIVER

Tonya Lee Atkins, Master of Arts

Valerie Alicia Barajas, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Evan Carollo, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering

Cory T. Cassity, Bachelor of Science

Westyn Cole Clevenger, Bachelor of Arts

Veronica Raye Coy, Bachelor of Arts

Zaydia L. Ellis, Bachelor of Science

Ryan A. Eveatt, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering

Andrew G. Halverson, Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering

Gage Hunt, Bachelor of Science in Business

Kendra F. Lewis, Bachelor of Arts

Jacob Lock, Bachelor of Science

Shawna M. Mandros, Master of Arts

Justin C. Marcy, Bachelor of Social Work

Cristy Ann Pelham, Certificate

Rebecca Price, Bachelor of Science

Brianna M. Rath, Bachelor of Science

Sarah Roberts, Bachelor of Science

Brianna N. Rundell, Bachelor of Arts

Nicholas T. Tucker, Bachelor of Arts

Cole J. Verner, Bachelor of Arts

RELIANCE

Grace M. Peterson, Bachelor of Science

Santo Domingo Santhanawit, Bachelor of Social Work

ROCK SPRINGS

Erick Arellano, Bachelor of Social Work

Esther Angel Arey, Bachelor of Science

Jennifer D. Chick, Bachelor of Arts

Megan Grace Cook, Bachelor of Science

Rylee M. Easton, Bachelor of Science

Austin Carter Egbert, Bachelor of Science

Samantha A. Enokson, Bachelor of Arts

Jackson Facinelli, Bachelor of Science

Faith Fernandez, Bachelor of Science

Konner Cyril Hafner, Bachelor of Music

Thomas I. Hafner, Bachelor of Science

Jacksun D. Hayashida, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering

Krista Ranae Heikes, Bachelor of Social Work

Chandler Craig Howe, Bachelor of Science

Karina Kachnowski, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Haley Kathleen LeFaivre, Doctor of Pharmacy

Dylan C. Matlock, Bachelor of Science

Daisy Kate Moore, Master of Arts

Lena Peacock, Bachelor of Social Work

Garret Michael Phillips, Bachelor of Science

August M. Prevedel, Bachelor of Science

Kyra Seppie, Bachelor of Arts

Kaycee L. Stevenson, Bachelor of Music

James D. Stuart, Bachelor of Science

Brandy L. Sytsma, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Josh E. Tepera, Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering

Amanda Mulan Verheydt, Bachelor of Science in Family and Consumer Sciences

Fletcher P. Wadsworth, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering

Augustus Tuck Wagner, Juris Doctor

Joshua Alexander Wilbert, Master of Business Administration

Laverl Zachary Williamson, Doctor of Philosophy

Drew Anthony Yerkovich, Bachelor of Fine Arts

Kristi C. Young, Master of Arts

BEAR RIVER

Robin Whitmore, Master of Social Work

EVANSTON

Dulce Vania Alvarez, Bachelor of Arts

Rylee Kay Berger, Bachelor of Arts

Brock Ronald Gene Ehlers, Bachelor of Science

Kaytlen Freeland, Bachelor of Arts

Abigail J. Hayduk, Bachelor of Applied Science

Jeannie L. Jex, Bachelor of Arts

Linsey Lancaster, Bachelor of Science

Jonathan J. Lange, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering

Octavio Reyes, Bachelor of Science

LYMAN

Jade B. Gordon, Bachelor of Science and Certificate

Drew Rollins, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering

Rebecca Weston, Certificate

MOUNTAIN VIEW

Emilee Hope Benedict, Bachelor of Social Work

Savannah Forbes McCracken, Bachelor of Science

MaShayla Hansen, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Konner Larry Legault, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering

