LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming accorded degrees upon the following students from Sweetwater and Uinta Counties at the completion of the 2021 spring semester.
The complete list of spring semester graduates can be found at www.uwyo.edu/uw/news/index.html and scroll to Students in the News.
Students include:
FARSON
Keanan Foy Bachelor of Social Work
GREEN RIVER
Tonya Lee Atkins, Master of Arts
Valerie Alicia Barajas, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Evan Carollo, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering
Cory T. Cassity, Bachelor of Science
Westyn Cole Clevenger, Bachelor of Arts
Veronica Raye Coy, Bachelor of Arts
Zaydia L. Ellis, Bachelor of Science
Ryan A. Eveatt, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering
Andrew G. Halverson, Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering
Gage Hunt, Bachelor of Science in Business
Kendra F. Lewis, Bachelor of Arts
Jacob Lock, Bachelor of Science
Shawna M. Mandros, Master of Arts
Justin C. Marcy, Bachelor of Social Work
Cristy Ann Pelham, Certificate
Rebecca Price, Bachelor of Science
Brianna M. Rath, Bachelor of Science
Sarah Roberts, Bachelor of Science
Brianna N. Rundell, Bachelor of Arts
Nicholas T. Tucker, Bachelor of Arts
Cole J. Verner, Bachelor of Arts
RELIANCE
Grace M. Peterson, Bachelor of Science
Santo Domingo Santhanawit, Bachelor of Social Work
ROCK SPRINGS
Erick Arellano, Bachelor of Social Work
Esther Angel Arey, Bachelor of Science
Jennifer D. Chick, Bachelor of Arts
Megan Grace Cook, Bachelor of Science
Rylee M. Easton, Bachelor of Science
Austin Carter Egbert, Bachelor of Science
Samantha A. Enokson, Bachelor of Arts
Jackson Facinelli, Bachelor of Science
Faith Fernandez, Bachelor of Science
Konner Cyril Hafner, Bachelor of Music
Thomas I. Hafner, Bachelor of Science
Jacksun D. Hayashida, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering
Krista Ranae Heikes, Bachelor of Social Work
Chandler Craig Howe, Bachelor of Science
Karina Kachnowski, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Haley Kathleen LeFaivre, Doctor of Pharmacy
Dylan C. Matlock, Bachelor of Science
Daisy Kate Moore, Master of Arts
Lena Peacock, Bachelor of Social Work
Garret Michael Phillips, Bachelor of Science
August M. Prevedel, Bachelor of Science
Kyra Seppie, Bachelor of Arts
Kaycee L. Stevenson, Bachelor of Music
James D. Stuart, Bachelor of Science
Brandy L. Sytsma, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Josh E. Tepera, Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering
Amanda Mulan Verheydt, Bachelor of Science in Family and Consumer Sciences
Fletcher P. Wadsworth, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering
Augustus Tuck Wagner, Juris Doctor
Joshua Alexander Wilbert, Master of Business Administration
Laverl Zachary Williamson, Doctor of Philosophy
Drew Anthony Yerkovich, Bachelor of Fine Arts
Kristi C. Young, Master of Arts
BEAR RIVER
Robin Whitmore, Master of Social Work
EVANSTON
Dulce Vania Alvarez, Bachelor of Arts
Rylee Kay Berger, Bachelor of Arts
Brock Ronald Gene Ehlers, Bachelor of Science
Kaytlen Freeland, Bachelor of Arts
Abigail J. Hayduk, Bachelor of Applied Science
Jeannie L. Jex, Bachelor of Arts
Linsey Lancaster, Bachelor of Science
Jonathan J. Lange, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering
Octavio Reyes, Bachelor of Science
LYMAN
Jade B. Gordon, Bachelor of Science and Certificate
Drew Rollins, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering
Rebecca Weston, Certificate
MOUNTAIN VIEW
Emilee Hope Benedict, Bachelor of Social Work
Savannah Forbes McCracken, Bachelor of Science
MaShayla Hansen, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Konner Larry Legault, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering